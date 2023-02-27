NKU’s Lunsford Academy named top program in U.S. for innovation and business by Bloomberg Law















The Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law’s W. Bruce Lunsford Academy for Law, Business and Technology was named the top law-school program in the United States for innovation and business, according to a new report by Bloomberg Law.

The survey evaluated law-school programs nationwide on a variety of pillars but noted the Lunsford Academy’s creative and impactful programming for students. Runners-up in the same category include Harvard Law School, University of California College of Law, San Francisco and Fordham University College of Law.

“Chase is incredibly privileged to steward the groundbreaking Lunsford Academy,” Judith Daar, the Ambassador Patricia L. Herbold Dean of the Chase College of Law, said. “For over a decade, the Academy has been delivering innovative law, business and technology programming to our students who are emerging as leaders in the field. Our talented faculty and staff are devoted to our students’ success as the next generation of tech-savvy legal professionals.”

The W. Bruce Lunsford Academy for Law, Business and Technology was founded in 2013, thanks to a generous gift from Kentucky business innovator Bruce Lunsford. This honors program at Chase attracts top-tier students and advances hands-on and conceptual training in the application of law, business and technology that are increasingly interrelated in a digital economy. The Lunsford Academy also partners with Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati enterprises to utilize the expertise of Lunsford scholars in internships and job placement opportunities.

Last year, Lunsford made the largest gift in Chase College of Law’s 130-year history, donating $3 million to increase the number of Lunsford Fellowships for students working in the technology sector, among other initiatives.

To learn more about the W. Bruce Lunsford Academy for Law, Business + Technology, visit lunsfordacademy.org

