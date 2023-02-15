Newport Elks Lodge #273 to host Kentucky Elks Association State Convention February 16-18















Northern Kentucky will host the Kentucky Elks Association’s State Convention in Newport February 16-18.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks is a fraternal order with more than 750,000 members nationally and a more than 150-year history. The network includes more than 2,000 lodges in communities all over the United States and focuses their mission on the principles of charity, justice, brotherly love, and fidelity.

The Kentucky Elks Association will be meeting in Campbell County and will welcome Elks from the entire Commonwealth. This year’s event is hosted by Newport Lodge #273.

The festivities will include the official installation of President Ray Pauly, Jr. of Alexandria, Kentucky. Pauly is a lifelong resident of Campbell County, a 1971 graduate of Campbell County High School as well as a disabled Army veteran who continues his legacy of service.

Pauly married his wife Vicky in 1993 and is the proud grandfather of 3-year-old Isla Baker, his grandchild from his step-daughter Danielle who lost her fight with cervical cancer in 2021. Pauly earned the All-American Chaplain designation in the Initiation Ritual Contest in 1997 and has been a lifelong Elk member with many roles of leadership in the organization.

The association will celebrate his long history of service as he moves into the Kentucky President role at this year’s convention.

“We are delighted to welcome the Elks to Northern Kentucky for this year’s convention,” said meetNKY President & CEO, Julie Kirkpatrick. “We are also celebrating the legacy of service Mr. Ray Pauly has given to his country as well as the organization. Thank you, Mr. Pauly.”

Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau