Miss Basketball candidate Whitney Lind named Division I Player of the Year by local coaches















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Cooper senior forward Whitney Lind was voted Player of the Year and three of her teammates joined her on the Division I all-star team that was selected by Northern Kentucky girls basketball coaches for the 2022-23 regular season.

A Lehigh University recruit, Lind had team-high averages of 17.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Jaguars going into their final regular season game on Friday. Cooper won that game to raise its record to 24-3 and was ranked No. 3 in the state by media members in their last poll.

Last week, Lind was named 9th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches. That makes her a candidate for Miss Kentucky Basketball that will be announced in March.

The other Cooper players named Division I all-stars were senior guard Kay Freihofer, junior guard Liz Freihofer and junior forward Logan Palmer. Ryle also had four all-star nominees – seniors Abby Holtman and Austin Johnson and junior Quinn Eubank and Sarah Baker.

The other Player of the Year award-winners are Highlands sophomore center Marissa Green in Division II and Ludlow senior guard Mylee Garrett in Division III.

Green is averaging 17 points per game and has a 63.5 field goal shooting percentage that ranks third in the state.

Coach of the Year awards will be going to Justin Holthaus of Cooper in Division I, Ted Volpenhein of Holy Cross in Division II and Tommy Sorrell of Bellevue in Division III. Volpenhein guided Holy Cross to the All “A” Classic state championship last month.

DIVISION I ALL-STAR TEAM

Whitney Lind (Cooper), Noelle Hubert (Notre Dame), Anna Hamilton (Conner), Quinn Eubank (Ryle), Abby Holtman (Ryle), Sammy Berman (Dixie Heights), Liz Freihofer (Cooper), Ella Steczynski (Dixie Heights), Juliet Strange (Conner), Kay Freihofer (Cooper), Brynli Pernell (Simon Kenton), Sarah Baker (Ryle), Austin Johnson (Ryle), Alivia Scott (Boone County), Logan Palmer (Cooper).

Player of the Year –Whitney Lind (Cooper)

Miss Hustle – Kelcey Simpson (Conner)

Academic Award – Kay Freihofer (Cooper)

Coach of the Year – Justin Holthaus (Cooper)

DIVISION II ALL-STAR TEAM

Marissa Green (Highlands), Julia Hunt (Holy Cross), Caroline Eaglin (NewCath), Kayla Unkraut (St. Henry), Grace Brewer (Walton-Verona), Sierra McCoin (Lloyd), Aleah Arlinghaus (Holy Cross), Zoee Meyers (Brossart), Nejai Lewis (Holy Cross), Alyssa Harris (Highlands), Molly Kramer (Brossart), Chilota Iloegbunam (St Henry), Riley Boyd (Beechwood), Harper Birkemeier (Beechwood).

Player of the Year – Marissa Green (Highlands)

Miss Hustle – Alyssa Harris (Highlands)

Academic Award – Cora Bertsch (Brossart)

Coach of the Year – Ted Arlinghaus (Holy Cross)

DIVISION III ALL-STAR TEAM

Mylee Garrett (Ludlow), Sydni Massey (Bellevue), Addy Garrett (Ludlow), Jayda Dowell (Bellevue), Haylee Reynolds (Dayton), Jaylah Dowell (Bellevue), Ava Hoffmeister (Ludlow), Annie Chadwick (Villa Madonna), Maddie Mitchell (Villa Madonna), Kate Gibbs (Villa Madonna).

Player of the Year – Mylee Garrett (Ludlow)

Miss Hustle – All MacPherson (Bellevue)

Academic Award – Mylee Garrett (Ludlow)

Coach of the Year – Tommy Sorrell (Bellevue)