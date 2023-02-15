Mike Tussey: Turkeys, hooks, washouts, and triplicates … the names of the game















How about Bowling? Is it hard to play? Is it expensive?

My neighbor bowls, looks like it might be fun.

Today, in over 80 countries 100 million play the game, 10 million compete, and the women love it as much as the guys.

In fact, bowling has become one of the best organized sports in the world. In America, there are 250,000 Bowling Centers that keep busy day by day.

Historians say that bowling began in Egypt as a game knocking small objects down with another object and just like that, a game was born.

In America, 140 some years ago bowling was percolating pretty good and even had lots of interest back in the 1880s and by 1895 the American Bowling Congress was formed with organization, awards and how to keeps score.

The game was enjoyed by men and women alike so much so that in 1907 the Women’s American Bowling Congress was formed and by 1908 and 1909.

In fact, a WABC tournament was held in Cincinnati.

The women of America couldn’t vote back then until 1919, but they definitely participated in the trendy game of bowling.

So the roots were sewn, and the game of bowling throughout the ensuing years became a vital part of America’s recreation and sports and still is today.

Bowling even became an Olympic sport and over the years created another avenue of competition for those in high school or college that were not drawn to Football, Basketball, Baseball, and Soccer etc.

In fact, High School bowling is booming in Northern Kentucky as a varsity sport and throughout the Commonwealth since 2012.

Recently, the Boone County Boys won the 6th Region Team title for the 3rd straight year. Cooper won the Girls Team completion.

The 5th Region Boys Team top winners were Pendleton Co and Dayton.

5th Region Girls-Newport Central Catholic; 6th Region Singles Boys winner, Dylan Inyart Ryle; Girls winner, Annette Nichols Cooper;

5th Region Singles Boys winner, Koby Brewer,Pendleton Co; Girls winner Annika Obert-Newport Central Catholic.

The Kentucky State Bowling Tourney was held last week at Kingpin Lanes in Jeffersontown.

In the Sweet 16 Kentucky State Bowling tourney, #2 seed Louisville Trinity won the 2023 Boys Team Title.

Graves County won the 2023 Girls Team Event.

By the way, the PBA ( Professional Bowlers Association ) with 3,000 Pros in 30 countries is doing just fine today with the National Tours.

Keep in mind, to excel in the game it does require some athletic ability such as flexibility, balance, coordination and strength which are complimented by healthy legs and knees.

Once you begin you will quickly pick up the translation of game lingo such as: washout, back up ball, hook, kingpin, straight ball, canon ball, baby split, turkey, approach, anchor, and triplicate.

One vital part of the game is leaning how to keep score. This is almost a prerequisite.

For me, I found the great game while in high school in 1953 at the Bowlatorium in Ashland.

I wasn’t familiar with the game whatsoever, so I learned from scratch from a friend who encouraged me to try it.

70 years ago of course, things were so much different than today.

One game would cost you only 35 cents.

The lanes were wooden, today they are synthetic; the high powered balls are manufactured to score high in conjunction with the new and improved Lanes.

I vividly remember there were only 12 wooden lanes at the Bowlatorium back in ‘53 with “pin boys” who reset the pins as needed.

These guys sat on a ledge with their legs behind the pins.

Bad idea.

As the ball hit the scattering pins, they would ricochet and hit the boys in their shins causing screams of profanity.

The big and strong guys were throwing cannon balls and that was not good news at all.

However, automatic pin-setters were on the way in the near future and the pin boys would only be a memory.

There was no air conditioning and the smoke from cigars and cigarettes was very thick. But, we seemed to ignore it. It was a sign of the times.

I didn’t own a bowling ball, so I had to use what was known as a “house ball,” available for public use.

Naturally, the ball didn’t fit my hand and I had to rent a pair of bowling shoes for 15 cents.

I eventually joined a Saturday morning league with other students and the fun was on.

The years passed, it was now 1959 and Ashland had a brand new Bowling Alley in town called Blue Ribbon Lanes.

There were 34 new lanes, air conditioning, a snack bar, hit music playing on the speakers, bright colors and even a Pro Shop.

By the way, it’s always a great idea to purchase your own fitted ball, bowling shoes and equipment.

You will vastly improve and your self esteem will soar.

I guess many of us are hoarders, you know, keeping special things that have sentimental values. For me, I kept all my bowling balls.

All those balls wound up in my garage. That is until we needed space, so the balls were given to the Florence Bowling Center. Now they have a new home.

The Leagues usually began in the Fall and end 33 weeks later. Of course, there are summer leagues available too.

In 1968, I was Program Director of WTCR Radio and had a super idea!

I formed a WTCR promotional barnstorming Bowling Team that I named the “Nashville Cats” complete with our station’s logo on their jackets and shirts.

The team would become WTCR’s walking “Billboards.”

Blue Ribbon was now our Home Lanes. But, the idea was to travel all over a three state area on weekends engaging the challengers which were the best in the house. You’re right, always a great crowd too!

One of my most enjoyable memories came in 1990 at Blue Ribbon Lanes when the Ladies Professional Bowling Tour came to Ashland with a Pro-Am Women’s Tournament.

I was teamed with a Lady Pro who averaged 219 and between the two of us we did just fine, but we didn’t finish in the money. But, the experience was well worth it all.

The decades passed into 1997 and I moved from Ashland to Florence, Kentucky, of course with my bowling bag and ball.

Funny thing about bowlers, we all seem to accumulate multiple balls over the years.

I kept every one I ever had.

There was no reason why, it was just that they were there.

By now, I had been bowling for 44 years and I wanted to continue bowling, so my new home bowling center in Northern Kentucky was to be, “The Super Bowl” in Erlanger.

I quickly joined a huge Friday Night League of 20 teams and was placed onto a team with four new friends and we were off and running.

It was now 2007 and I had been with the team for 10 years. However, at age 69, arthritis was taking its toll on my hand, knees and back.

The signs were there, the scores were getting lower, and the pain was dominating.

It was time to retire.

However, over all those 54 years, my average topped off at 189 with a career high series of 696 and with a career high game of 295.

I always looked forward to my Bowling night because of being with lifelong friends, friendly competition and just the sheer fun of the game.

So, take it from me, put some fun into your life and give bowling a shot. You’ll be glad you did.

Who knows, you may even roll a 300 Game.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and will now be a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.