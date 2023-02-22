MIke Tussey: College can change your life in many ways — how much is totally up to you















The thought of going to college right after High School usually appeals to many people, but then again, others are just not interested at all.

You have to do what you think is right for you at the time and that’s the way it should be.

College does so much for a student besides getting a quality education with a degree. It’s not in the books, it’s not a magic formula you can touch, drink or even digest. It’s the changing of your life style predicated on discipline, responsibility and commitment.

However, 18-year-olds whether the campus is hours away or right there in the hometown, sometimes begin their new lives with trepidation, insecurity, and low self-esteem.

My memories of my high school years reflect that I was the “class mouse”. I was the kid who had absolutely no confidence in anything that I tried socially or academically. Maybe the word that described me best of all was “timid.”

However, I worked very hard on my studies and did ok.

Graduation came quickly and it was time to move on to college right there in my hometown at Ashland Junior College. The key being that I could stay at home for two years and save a ton of money.

So, in September of ’56 I became a freshman on the campus of Ashland Junior College.

Like so many things in our lives, you never forget your first day of college. Hundreds of new students, the hustle and bustle was nothing like High School. The student lounge was always filled with super friendly students and you could feel the excitement as the Fall dances were just beginning.

Of course, the Fraternities and Sororities were “rushing” new students to join their groups as well.

The first semester weeks passed by like a blur. The experience was nothing like High School, not even close. However, I was feeling there may be a new me coming out of my shell. The social aspect of college was now a huge part of life.

One of my most vivid college memories was that of meeting my Biology instructor, JB Sowards in the Spring of ‘57. “JB ” as he was called by his student friends, was also in charge of Drama and campus plays which he produced and directed. I really never thought about acting in a play except when I marveled at the actors in the movies growing up in the ‘40’s and 50’s. But, that was it. A few of my new friends urged me to attend the Spring play practices of evenings after classes. I agreed for no other reason except to meet new students and have some fun.

One evening, JB began recruiting me to me to participate in his next play, “ Arsenic and Old Lace.” Naturally, I turned him down as I had absolutely no experience on any stage and that for me would be a disaster. However, he kept after me and talked me into a “walk on” character that didn’t have any lines. I agreed to do that, after all how hard could it be?

Ironically, the part was that of a Police Officer. Little did I know that 14 years later in 1970, I would begin a 26-year career in Law Enforcement.

Play practice was fun and I was meeting new friends seemingly every day. I had now found something I could be a part of and belong because it was exciting and fun. “Arsenic and Old Lace” was indeed a huge success. We performed to great crowds over 3 performances.

The remaining weeks of the semester passed by as my freshman year came to a close.

My sophomore year began in September of 1957 and the huge news was that Ashland Junior College became Ashland Center University of Kentucky. Exciting things were happening that Fall, I even ran for Student Council and was elected. Professor Sowards called me to his office and asked if I was willing to participate in his next play. I replied, “Sure, just let me know when practice begins, but no speaking parts though!”

JB’s newest production would be the 50’s Broadway hit, “Mister Roberts.” The story was that of U.S. Navy officers serving in World War II which became a hit 1955 movie starring Henry Fonda with the title role of Lt. Doug Roberts and Jack Lemon as Ensign Frank Pulver. JB urged me to read for the part of Pulver saying I was exactly what the role called for and my portrayal would be perfect.

I read for the part several times and then on a Friday night, JB proclaimed the part of “Ensign Frank Pulver” would go to Mike Tussey. The cast applauded while I had mixed emotions because this was a speaking part and I had no experience at all. I took the script home that night and began thumbing through the pages to the end.

What I found, was frightening. I began counting the lines for “Pulver” and the total lines for the character totaled a whopping 387. Then it hit me. I had the co-lead in the play. That semester I was carrying 16 hours and there was no way I could memorize 387 lines and do my class work as well. Next stop, JB’s Office. I told him that it was virtually impossible to memorize the lines and keep up with my academic work.

JB countered, “Mike, you can do this. I will work with you closely and trust me, you will succeed I promise.” It’s amazing what the human mind can do with focus and perseverance. Over the next two months, and tons of practice of memorizing my lines, it was now November.

I had transformed into “Ensign Frank Thurlow Pulver!” Any thespian will tell you, the lines are easy to memorize, but the focus of facial expressions and tone of voice is paramount in any performance.

“Mr. Roberts” was a huge hit as the faculty, students and families packed the theater for 3 glorious performances and even gained local newspaper coverage as well.

Looking back, now 65 years later, that experience without any doubt, opened up a new personality of self-esteem, skills and all complimented by a ton of confidence. It was Christmas ’57 and I had just one semester left at AJC and even then, I was looking forward to JB’s Spring Play.

The Spring of 1958 was dawning and early that March, JB assigned me to a smaller role for JB’s next gem, “Teahouse of the August Moon.” JB had produced another smash hit.

After our final performance, the cast party began. The reality and impact of it all was this was the last time we would ever gather together as friends. The semester quickly came to an end in May. Off the stage, I was blessed to have had JB in addition of Biology he was my instructor for 2 Speech classes and Oral Interpretation.

Today, looking back, Professor JB Sowards not only served as my Mentor but that of a true lifetime friend. We remained close for many years until his death several years ago. I will never forget him.

Final exams came and just like that, my two years of college were now history. However, I gained more than an education, I gained a “Yes I can! ” attitude.

My self-confidence soared after “Roberts.” I gained self-discipline while developing skills, motivation and commitment as well. In fact, I can attest that students or anyone can learn how to use their voices and bodies to make magic on the stage while developing character. These lifetime skills can and will pay dividends in your life and your career.

After my college years I began working at the local Bank until fate stepped in with a job offer. I left the Bank in 1961 to pursue my broadcasting career in Radio. Imagine that!

“The Class Mouse” was on his way in the magical world of Radio and Television. In 2010, I was inducted into the very prestigious West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame. I have a strong feeling that JB on the October night was looking down from heaven with a huge smile the size of any stage.

Thanks, JB! I could never have made it without you.