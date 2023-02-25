Lone senior on Newport boys basketball team looking for first win in 9th Region tournament















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Marquez Miller has played in 100 games for the Newport boys basketball team. The senior forward has scored 1,162 total points and pulled down 555 rebounds during his career, but winning a 9th Region tournament game is something the Wildcats haven’t done with him in the lineup.

Newport lost in the first round of the region tournament the last three years by double-digit margins. Miller and his teammates get a chance to snap that streak when they play Beechwood in the opening game of this year’s tournament at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena.

The Wildcats defeated Highlands, 72-61, in the 36th District final on Friday to run their record to 25-6. Miller scored a team-high 24 points with five rebounds and received the tournament’s most valuable player award.

That was the ninth consecutive win for Newport. The team’s last loss happened to be against Beechwood, 52-41, on Jan. 25 so that gives the Wildcats an added incentive going into Monday’s rematch.

The other first-round game on Monday is Lloyd vs. Conner at 8 p.m. The matchups on Tuesday are defending champion Covington Catholic vs. St. Henry at 6:30 p.m. and Highlands vs. Cooper at 8 p.m.

Miller is averaging a team-high 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for Newport. This is the second consecutive season that he has been the team’s leading scorer. The other Wildcats with double-figure scoring averages are freshman guard Taylen Kinney (14.4) and junior guard Jabari Covington (12.3).

On Monday, Newport needs to put the ball in the basket better than it did in its earlier loss to Beechwood. The Wildcats shot 34 percent (14 of 41) from the field compared to the Tigers’ 46 percent (20 of 43) that night.

Beechwood (11-19) lost six of its last seven regular season games, but the Tigers upset Holy Cross in the 35th District semifinals and took CovCath to the wire in the district final.

The opening round of the 9th Region girls basketball tournament will be Sunday at NKU’s Truist Arena. The matchups are Cooper vs. Newport Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. St. Henry, 2:30 p.m.; Dixie Heights vs. Holy Cross, 6:30 p.m. and Highlands vs. Ryle, 8 p.m.

The field for the 10th Region girls tournament includes Brossart and Scott. Simon Kenton is one of eight teams in the 8th Region girls tournament. Campbell County and Scott will compete in the 10th Region boys tournament. Simon Kenton will be the only local team in the 8th Region boys bracket that will be decided on Sunday.

Boys region basketball tournaments

9th REGION AT NKU TRUIST ARENA

Monday

Newport (25-6) vs. Beechwood (11-19), 6:30 p.m.

Lloyd (18-9) vs. Conner (19-8), 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Covington Catholic (26-4) vs. St. Henry (14-13), 6:30 p.m.

Cooper (16-12) vs. Highlands (23-9), 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Semifinal games, 2 and 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10th REGION AT MASON COUNTY H.S.

Wednesday

Mason County (27-5) vs. Nicholas County (11-21), 6 p.m.

Campbell County (21-11) vs. Paris (17-13), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

George Rogers Clark (24-5) vs. Augusta (18-13), 6 p.m.

Scott (14-18) vs. Harrison County (26-6), 7;45 p.m.

Monday, March 6

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Girls region basketball tournaments

9th REGION AT NKU TRUIST ARENA

Sunday

Cooper (26-3) vs. Newport Central Catholic (17-10), 1 p.m.

Notre Dame (18-10) vs. St. Henry (18-12), 2:30 p.m.

Dixie Heights (25-7) vs. Holy Cross (25-7), 6:30 p.m.

Highlands (23-8) vs. Ryle (22-8), 8 p.m.

Friday

Semifinal games, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10th REGION AT MASON COUNTY H.S.

Monday

Brossart (21-11) vs. St. Patrick (16-15), 6 p.m.

Pendleton County (21-7) vs. Montgomery County (20-12), 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

George Rogers Clark (23-7) vs. Nicholas County (15-15), 6 p.m.

Bracken County (19-13) vs. Scott (14-15), 7;45 p.m.

Friday

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT GALLATIN COUNTY H.S.

Monday

South Oldham (18-8) vs. Spencer County (24-8), 6:30 p.m.

Simon Kenton (16-14) vs. Owen County (20-10), 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Grant County (18-10) vs. Carroll County (14-18), 6 p.m.

Anderson County (26-6) vs. North Oldham (17-14), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.