Local wrestlers win first two weight class finals in championship round of state tournament















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Northern Kentucky wrestlers won the first two matches in the championship round of the Kentucky high school state tournament on Saturday and came within one point of making it three in row.

Simon Kenton freshman Braden Blevins started the final round with a 7-5 win over Harrison County freshman George Dennis in the 106-pound weight class. It was the first loss of the season for Dennis (42-1) while Blevins finished with a 59-10 record.

Two sophomores squared off in the 113-pound title match with Landen Evans of Ryle posting a 7-0 win over Ren Birk of Great Crossing. Evans’ final record is 46-3.

Walton-Verona sophomore TJ Meyer was state runner-up in the 120 weight class for the second straight year. He lost to Jayden Raney of Union County, 3-2, to complete the season with a 41-3 record.

Local wrestlers had a 3-2 record in third-place matches. The winners were Campbell County senior Mason Orth (113) and Walton-Verona seniors Hunter Isaacs (138) and Mason Schweitzer (144).

Paducah Tilghman won the state tournament team title with 185.5 points. Walton-Verona placed sixth with 77.5 and Ryle placed eighth with 74 points.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Braden Blevins (Simon Kenton) over George Dennis (Harrison County), 7-5.

113 — Landen Evans (Ryle) over Ren Birk (Great Crossing), 7-0.

120 — Jayden Raney (Union County) over TJ Meyer (Walton-Verona), 3-2.

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES

113 — Mason Orth (Campbell County) over Kaygen Roberts (Boyle County), 5-2.

138 — Hunter Isaacs (Walton-Verona) over Isaac Johns (Woodford County), 6-4.

144 — Mason Schweitzer (Walton-Verona) over Chris Begley (Madison Southern), 11-9.

215 — Oscar Adams (Paducah Tilghman) over Luke Hyden (Walton-Verona), 1:51.

285 — Jimmy Mooney (Paducah Tilghman) over Emauryon Arnold (Holmes), 6-5.