Legislation introduced to increase access to AEDs at school athletic facilities in Kentucky















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Legislation aimed at increasing access to automated external defibrillator devices, or AEDs, at school athletic facilities in Kentucky, was the topic of a press conference Tuesday.

House Bill 331 is sponsored by Rep. Ruth Ann Palumbo, D-Lexington, and is enjoying bipartisan support among its co-sponsors.

Among the supporters is Rep. Kim Moser, R-Taylor Mill, a medical professional who chairs the House Health Services Committee.

Moser said there have recently been some high-profile instances of when AEDs have been credited with saving lives.

“The Damar Hamlin case, a situation when he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on the athletic field. He had access to a trained group of professionals and an emergency action plan, as well as AEDs, which changed his situation. Certainly, he had a more positive outcome than some of the cases we’re hearing about for students across the nation.”

Moser noted that sudden cardiac arrest is the third leading cause of death in America.

“And we’re hearing more and more about high school students who have either a genetic propensity for cardiac situations, and we’re hearing that about every three days we have a student who suffers a sudden cardiac arrest on an athletic field.”

The bill would require all Kentucky schools to have access to an AED at any athletic field or any school-sanctioned event.

All schools would have to have an emergency action plan followed by a hands-on rehearsal at least annually, with all members of the coaching staff as well as trainers undergo CPR training and maintain certification.



Palumbo pointed out, “This legislation is needed in Kentucky, and it will save lives. I feel so sorry for the families who have suffered greatly after losing a loved one.”

The bill has not yet been assigned to a committee, and Palumbo and Moser both say there would likely be some changes, including a possible funding mechanism, when the measure is heard.