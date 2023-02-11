KYTC reminding Kyians ‘Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk’ in advance of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII















Football fans across the country are gearing up for America’s most-watched sporting event, Super Bowl LVII, on Sunday. Fans are reminded not to let the dangers of drunken driving ruin their celebrations.

“Don’t let your celebrations end tragically,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Enjoy the big game, but please be responsible. Keep yourself and others safe by planning a sober ride home if you plan to drink alcohol and never get behind the wheel drunk.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety is teaming with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” reminder urging football fans to drive sober and avoid a major fumble.

“Drugs and/or alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive but also affect your judgment about whether you can or should drive,” said Jim Secretary Gray. “This is why we ask that you make a plan before drinking begins. No matter what you choose – a sober friend, taxi service or ride-booking company – we want you to arrive at your destination safely.”

According to KYTC, preliminary numbers indicate 109 people in Kentucky were killed in crashes that involved a drunken driver in 2022.

“Impaired driving-related crashes are 100 percent preventable,” said Secretary Gray. “Make the safe choice to celebrate responsibly and remember to buckle up.”

To prevent impaired driving-related crashes, the KOHS recommends the following:

• Before festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night; • If impaired, use a ride-booking company or taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation; • If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may dial the KSP toll-free line directly at 1-800-222-5555 or call 911; • If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination; and • Wear a seat belt. It is not only the law, it is the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.

From Kentucky Transportation Cabinet