KY recognizes teachers certified by National Board for Professional Teaching Standards; ten from NKY















Kentucky recognized 104 teachers newly certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) during virtual ceremony last week, including ten teachers from Northern Kentucky.

Kentucky has the ninth-largest class of newly certified National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) nationally, said Peggy Brookins, NBPTS president and chief executive officer.

These educators join more than 4,283 teachers across the state who have gone through this highly reflective and transformative professional development, with nearly 1,400 of their colleagues currently pursuing certification.

Those honored for their achievement from Northern Kentucky are:

• Carrie Allen, Science/Early Adolescence, Boone County

• Jennifer Brown, Generalist/Middle Childhood, Boone County

• Michael Gerst, Science, Beechwood Independent

• Caylen Knight, Career and Technical Education, Boone County

• Brooke Justice, Generalist/Early Childhood, Boone County

• Hilary Lytle, English Language Arts, Kenton County

• Melissa Marotta, Music/Early and Middle Childhood, Campbell County

• Stacey Renner, Generalist/Early Childhood, Boone County

• Jennifer White, Science/Early Adolescence, Boone County

• Laura Wright, Literacy: Reading-Language Arts, Kenton County

Kentucky ranks sixth based on the total number of NBCTs as a percent of the 2021-2022 teacher workforce in each state.

“Kentucky has long been a national leader in the number of our teachers earning their National Board certification,” said Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass. “This process is rigorous, it’s intense, it’s challenging and it’s time-consuming, but it’s also rewarding and provides a direct benefit to our students. The fact that so many of our educators have chosen to go through this process is proof enough that our Commonwealth has exemplary education professionals.

“On behalf of all of us at the Kentucky Department of Education and the state Board of Education, congratulations to the newly certified NBCTs. We honor the work and sacrifices that were made to get to this day.”

“Education is central to how we build the better Kentucky we all want. Every day, you welcome our children into your classrooms and help them develop a love of learning,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “You are a crucial part of shaping them into who they are going to be. And you also the leaders building our brighter future.

“Your commitment to Kentucky children and families has been nothing short of heroic. This is a great personal achievement for you as educators and for your careers, but it’s much more than that. It shows your deep commitment to your calling and to your students, Kentucky’s children.”

The road to obtaining National Board certification is challenging. The process requires nearly 400 hours of time and effort to achieve. Educators must submit a detailed portfolio that includes examples of student work, an outline of what teachers have done outside of the classroom to improve student achievement and video recordings that show how they teach and interact with students. In addition, they must submit a reflective piece on student assessment and learning and then take a rigorous exam to demonstrate they have mastered the content of their chosen certification area.

National Board certification is voluntary, and open to all teachers who have at least three years of classroom experience and a teaching license. Certification is available in 25 certificate areas, from preschool through 12th grade.

Kentucky has strong statewide support for National Board certification. NBCTs are entitled to an annual $2,000 salary bonus for the life of their certificate.

Upon successful completion of National Board certification, Kentucky teachers currently holding a Rank II certificate are eligible to apply for Rank I status, and those currently holding a Rank III certificate are eligible to apply for Rank II.

Also speaking during the virtual ceremony were Kentucky NBCT Network President Jana Bryant, Kentucky NBCT Network Vice President Lisa Hanson, Kentucky Education Association President Eddie Campbell, who are all National Board-certified teachers themselves, as well as Ashley Lamb-Sinclair, NBCT, and Chaka Cummings.

The Kentucky National Board Network “strives to ensure that all teachers in Kentucky continue to grow and demonstrate accomplished teaching practice for every student,” said Bryant.

For more information about National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and KY NBCT guidelines for certification, visit the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards webpage and the KDE National Board Certification webpage.

The ceremony was hosted by the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky NBCT Network.