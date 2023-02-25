Kentucky Secretary of State marks 307,000 inactive voters removed from voter rolls since January 2020















The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office reported more than 307,000 inactive individuals have been removed from the voter rolls since January 2020, including more than 150,000 deceased voters. In January, more deceased voters were removed — 5,970 — than new voters were added.

“Kentuckians trust our election process because they see us take election integrity seriously,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams. “Cleaning up our voter rolls is top priority, and we are proud of these results.”

Overall, 5,154 voters were added in January, while 7,059 were removed — 5,970 deceased voters, 742 voters convicted of felonies, 284 voters who moved out of state, 42 voters judged mentally incompetent, and 21 voluntarily unregistered.

Republican registration held steady at 45.5 percent of the electorate, with 1,635,385 voters. Republican registration decreased by 553 voters, a .03 percent decrease. Democratic registration held steady at 44.5 percent of the electorate, with 1,598,473 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 1,993 voters, a .13 percent decrease.

There are 358,977 voters registered under other political parties, 10 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 641 voters, a .18 percent increase.

January voter registration numbers do not include the 127,436 inactive voters removed on February 10. Statistics including those recent removals will be announced at a later date.

Secretary of State’s Office