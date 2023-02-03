Kentucky performers have until March 15 to apply for inclusion in KAC’s Performing Artists Directory















Kentucky performers in music, dance, theater and storytelling who are interested in applying for the Kentucky Arts Council’s Performing Artists Directory can do so until March 15.

The directory is an adjudicated online roster of performing artists used by in-state and out-of-state presenters and others as a resource for identifying artists for performance bookings and projects. Selection for the directory gives entertainers access to the arts council’s marketing assistance program that supports Kentucky performers of music, dance, theater and storytelling.

The arts council endeavors to promote, showcase and provide professional development opportunities to a diverse selection of Kentucky’s finest contemporary and traditional performing artists through the Performing Artists Directory. In addition, the arts council promotes the directory to performing arts centers, community groups, festivals and fairs and others who may provide paid performance opportunities.

There are currently more than 70 individual artists and groups listed in the directory.

Applicants are adjudicated by a panel of independent industry professionals. Applications are assessed based on artistic excellence, performance experience and marketing capacity.

The arts council will hold virtual office hours via Zoom for prospective applicants to ask questions about the application. Those office hours are 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Feb. 6 and March 6. Visit the council’s Zoom meeting link during those times to connect with the arts council staff.

There will also be an application webinar 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Feb. 15. Staff will guide prospective applicants through the process. The webinar is free, but registration is required and can be completed online.

For more information on the directory, visit the arts council website or contact Tamara Coffey, arts program branch manager, at 502-892-3121, or tamara.coffey@ky.gov.

Kentucky Arts Council