Kentucky looks to continue dominance over Auburn as Tigers try to snap 35-year winless streak at Rupp















By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky hasn’t had much success against Auburn recently but four of those setbacks in the past six games have been away from home.

It’s been 35 years since the Tigers have won in Lexington, and Kentucky (19-9, 10-5 Southeastern Conference) is 50-2 against Auburn at home, including a 30-2 record in games played at Rupp Arena.

“We talk about the fact that we haven’t won there in 35 years but also remind them that we’ve beaten them four of the last six (games),” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “I want them to have confidence from the standpoint that we respect Kentucky, we respect their history.”

Kentucky has won three in a row, including an 82-74 win at Florida on Wednesday and got a big lift from freshman Chris Livingston. The freshman forward has scored 35 points and a grabbed a combined 30 rebounds in the team’s current three-game winning streak.

“Chris Livingston was ridiculous (on Wednesday),” said coach John Calipari. “But, he’s been ridiculous for the last couple weeks. His stuff is that energy, the diving on the floor and going after offensive rebounds because he attempts stuff, and then rebounding defensively with two hands. He’s been a monster.”

The emergence of Livingston has helped take the pressure off forward Oscar Tshiebwe and has eased the absence of senior guards Sahvir Wheeler and C.J. Fredrick. Wheeler (ankle) and Fredrick (ribs) have been sidelined with injuries. Behind Tshiebwe and Livingston, the Wildcats have been impressive in the rebounding department during the past three games. Kentucky has outrebounded Mississippi State, Tennessee and Florida by a combined margin of 21 rebounds.

Calipari’s squad also has taken advantage of offensive rebounds and has scored 47 second-chance points in wins over the Bulldogs, Volunteers and Gators.

Pearl said rebounding will be key for his team to be successful against the Wildcats.

“They’re (Ole Miss) athletic, they’re strong, but Kentucky is bigger, stronger and more athletic,” Pearl said. “We’re going to be up there and up against probably the biggest, best offensive team in the league. We rebound like we did (against the Rebels) — we’ll get beat by 40.”

Kentucky forward Lance Ware said Friday the Wildcats will need to limit Auburn’s production in transition.

“The way that they push the ball in transition” is key, Ware said. “Big emphasis on transition defense, taking care of the ball and not letting them get out in transition.”

As for a timetable for the return of Wheeler and Fredrick, Calipari wasn’t sure when his two senior guys would return.

“They’re working out. … And the trainers, the weight room and all the stuff they’re doing,” Calipari said. “They got two different kinds of injuries, but they’re injured. And one of the things that I know is you trust a player because only he knows his pain. You know, don’t question it. If he’s in pain, they shouldn’t be playing.”

Gametracker: Auburn at Kentucky, 4 p.m., Saturday. TV/Radio: CBS, UK Radio Network.