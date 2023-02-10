Kentucky League of Cities awards liability grants to NKY cities of Edgewood and Silver Grove















The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) has presented the cities of Edgewood and Silver Grove with 2022 Liability Grants.

KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.

Edgewood Representatives thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community.

“KLC is proud to help our members improve the quality of life for citizens of all ages, including children,” said KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney. “The City of Edgewood will use this grant to purchase new playground equipment and ensure that local children have a safer place to play.”

Silver Grove plans to use the money to trim trees around electrical substations.

“Keeping electrical substations and rights-of-way clear of debris helps utility workers operate more safely,” said Chaney. “We are proud to be able to help the City of Silver Grove and its employees by providing funds that will enable them to ensure workers are safe while on the job.”

KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance provides affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.

In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.

From Kentucky League of Cities