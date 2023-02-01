Kentucky Department of Charitable Gaming achieves accreditation after 18-month process















The Kentucky Department of Charitable Gaming was presented recently with a Certificate of Accreditation from the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP). The informal ceremony culminates an 18-month-long process that guarantees the department has a high level of law enforcement professionalism based on standards of operation that are reviewed and accepted by the association.

“The Department of Charitable Gaming joins the Public Protection Cabinet’s (PPC) Departments of Insurance and Alcoholic Beverage Control in securing accreditation, meaning that all three of our enforcement divisions with sworn officers are now accredited,” says PPC Secretary Ray A. Perry. “What this means for the public is an assurance that our enforcement officers are the best trained and our enforcement divisions have policies and procedures on the books that benefit both them and the public who we serve.”

DCG Commissioner Ambrose Wilson says he’s proud of his staff who secured the accreditation. “Charitable Gaming’s enforcement staff have worked tirelessly in reaching this milestone. It was a group effort—Deputy Commissioner Doug Asher, Enforcement Director Richard Mayse, manager Nicole Creech and administrative assistant Lydia O’Connell-Roberts—put in hours upon hours to perfect the application and update our policy manuals to ensure all accreditation criteria were met.”

The KACP accreditation process assists law enforcement agencies in evaluating and improving their overall performance. Accredited departments benefit from the use of consistent and proven procedures, clearly outlined policies, and efficient practices. For the public, accreditation signifies that the agency maintains as high a degree of effectiveness and professionalism as possible.

Enforcement Director Richard Mayse explains that accreditation can also be a recruitment tool for new employees. “Accreditation says to new hires that our agency cares about our reputation, promotes accountability and professionalism among our staff, and that we have quality policies and procedures in writing that guide our actions daily.”

In 2022, the Enforcement Division added a much-needed investigator in southern Kentucky to assist the other four investigators in conducting investigations. Investigators are located throughout the state and focus on investigating complaints and alleged criminal activity, which may include theft, criminal possession of a forged instrument, the promotion of gambling, possession of gambling devices, participation in a continuing criminal enterprise, diversion of charitable gaming funds, tax evasion, and money laundering.

In 2021, DCG received 216 complaints throughout the state. That year charitable gaming’s gross receipts totaled more than $581 million, which constitutes about 6.6 percent of dollars wagered. The gross receipts of a charitable gaming organization are defined as the monies received before payouts or expenses are deducted. Also in 2021, there were 451 licensed charitable gaming organizations in the Commonwealth.

Accreditation is valid for five years at which time the department will undergo a review for re-accreditation.

Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet