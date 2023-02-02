Kentucky Department of Agriculture accepting proposals for Specialty Crop Block Grant Program















The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) has announced the proposal window is now open for the state’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

“The specialty crop program is intended to help make Kentucky specialty crops more competitive in both domestic and foreign markets,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “Specialty crops make up a significant part of Kentucky’s agricultural economy, and there is plenty of room to grow. We look forward to another round of creative proposals.”

Applicants must describe how the project potentially affects and produces measurable outcomes for the specialty crop industry and/or the public. Private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, and quasi-government entities, including public universities, are eligible to apply.

All projects are subject to the availability of funds. KDA will not award grant funds for projects that solely benefit a particular commercial product or provide profit to a single organization, institution, or individual.

Preliminary proposals must be submitted on the form located at www.kyagr.com/SpecialtyCropProposal and emailed to Brett McQueary at Brett.McQueary@ky.gov no later than 4:30 p.m. EST on Feb. 24, 2023. Qualifying applicants will be notified and invited to complete a full grant application. Specialty crops are defined as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticultural products, nursery crops (including floriculture), and honey. For a comprehensive list, interested parties may visit www.ams.usda.gov.

KDA receives grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) for the specialty crop grant program and conducts an annual competitive application process to award grant funds.

For more information about the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, go to kyagr.com.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture