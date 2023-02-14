Kentucky Crafted Market to showcase state’s best visual art and crafts March 11-12 — and it’s free















The Kentucky Crafted Market, the Kentucky Arts Council’s showcase event, featuring the best visual art and crafts in the Commonwealth, will return March 11-12 to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena in Lexington.

This year’s event marks the 40th anniversary of Kentucky’s premier art and craft show. More than 120 of Kentucky’s best visual and craft artists, all adjudicated members of the arts council’s Kentucky Crafted program, will exhibit and sell their work at The Market.

“After being off two years due to the pandemic and rolling out a smaller version of the show last year, we’re proud to present The Market with all the features our visitors have come to expect – great visual art and craft, live music, hands-on activities and other great elements that come together to make this an event not to be missed,” said Chris Cathers, arts council executive director. “Waiving the admission fee last year was a great success. The public, as well as the participating artists, responded favorably to that, so we decided to make it free again.”

In lieu of an admission fee, the Kentucky Arts Council is asking visitors to donate to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. A collection box will be available on-site at Alltech Arena during the event, or visitors can donate online.

In addition to outstanding Kentucky-made visual art and craft, visitors can enjoy live music from The Market Stage, featuring performers from the arts council’s Performing Artists Directory. There will also be a Hands-On Activities area for kids of all ages, a folk art demonstration area highlighting the mentor-apprentice relationship among contemporary Kentucky folk artists, and several Kentucky Proud food vendors.

The Market will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 11 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 12. The event will be open only to registered wholesale buyers for Trade Only Day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 10.

For more information about The Market, visit the arts council website.

Kentucky Arts Council