Kentucky Book Festival welcomes online requests for School Days program, free thanks to KY Colonels















Kentucky Book Festival’s School Days program welcomes online applications from Kentucky schools for the spring 2023 semester.

KBF School Days brings an author to your school to speak with 100-150 students about their book, what it’s like being an author, and how students can follow their own dreams toward a rewarding life.

The author then meets each child and gives them a free signed book.

This visit occurs at no cost to the school or the students thanks to support from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.

KBF School Days will distribute thousands of free books during dozens of school visits this year.

Applications are accepted based on financial need among each school’s student body.

For more details or to apply, please visit kybookfestival.org/school-days-program.

Individuals and organizations interested in supporting KBF School Days can email KBF director Hap Houlihan at hap.houlihan@uky.edu.