Kenton County Public Library-Independence offers staff-made planetarium; connect with the stars

Feb 17th, 2023 · 0 Comment

Kenton County Public Library staff built a planetarium out of cardboard at the Independence branch.

A partial view from inside the planetarium. Connect with the stars.

Patrons are invited to sit inside and watch the stars.

The planetarium will be on display until Feb. 28.

Patrons can borrow a telescope kit that includes a SkyQuest telescope, instruction manual, map, chart, and lenses.

Request one by calling 859.578.7920 or talking to a staff member.

The library offers hundreds of books on space, the planets and more.

Go to kentonlibrary.org to use the library online and place items on hold.


