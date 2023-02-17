Kenton County Public Library-Independence offers staff-made planetarium; connect with the stars















Kenton County Public Library staff built a planetarium out of cardboard at the Independence branch.

Patrons are invited to sit inside and watch the stars.

The planetarium will be on display until Feb. 28.

Patrons can borrow a telescope kit that includes a SkyQuest telescope, instruction manual, map, chart, and lenses.

Request one by calling 859.578.7920 or talking to a staff member.

The library offers hundreds of books on space, the planets and more.

Go to kentonlibrary.org to use the library online and place items on hold.