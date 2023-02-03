Kenton County Animal Services seeking public’s help with critical increase in dog population















Kenton County Animal Services (KCAS) has reached a critical overpopulation of dogs in their care and is looking to the public for help in the form of adoptions, fosters, and rescues.

In January, KCAS took in 194 animals, 117 of which were dogs and 77 of which were cats. Compared to January 2022, this is a 52% increase.

“Our team has gotten creative with space in the shelter to be able to house more dogs. Each office is housing a dog and one of our cat rooms has been converted to house dogs as well,” said KCAS Director Kelsey Maccombs. “While this is not ideal, we are committed to not euthanizing for space or time.”

The facility can safely house 60 dogs and 60 cats. Currently, there are 94 dogs on site.

“We are at critical capacity for dogs and are in urgent need of adopters, foster homes, and animal rescues,” said Maccombs. “We need our community now more than ever.”

To see all available animals, visit the KCAS adoption site at l.ead.me/kcasadopt.

The adoption fee for pets is usually $125. Through February 5, the fee is reduced to $50. Each animal receives a first round of vaccinations, a flea/tick preventative, dewormer, a microchip (registered to the new adopter), and are spayed/neutered.

When you foster with KCAS, they provide the supplies and medical care, you provide the loving temporary home. Learn more and apply at l.ead.me/kcasvolunteer.

Rescues who are able to provide assistance, please contact Kelsey Maccombs at kelsey.maccombs@kentoncounty.org.

If you have lost a pet, you can view a list of found dogs that have been brought to the shelter online at kentoncountypets.shelterbuddy.com.

For questions or more information, call KCAS at (859) 356-7400, or email Animal Services at animal.shelter@kentoncounty.org. Kenton County Animal Services is located at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive in Covington.

Knton County Animal Services