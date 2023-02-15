KDA announces Kentucky Proud grant opportunities available to businesses, local organizations















The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has announced the opening of several Kentucky Proud grant funding opportunities.

“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture provides a number of grant funding opportunities to assist farmers, restaurants, local organizations, and more,” said Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles. “These grant programs are unique in that they benefit the consumer and the producer, while at the same time advocating for a wide array of Kentucky farm products.”

The funding for the grants was made available after Kentucky Proud was approved for two years of funding from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board. In addition to marketing campaigns for Kentucky Proud farm products, these funds are also designated for the various grant opportunities.

Buy Local – Connecting farmers to restaurants

The Buy Local program promotes and rewards participating restaurants, caterers, schools, and other food service participants dedicated to purchasing and using Kentucky Proud products for their customers. The program offers participants up to a 15 percent reimbursement for the cost of eligible Kentucky Proud farm food with a maximum of $8,000 a year or a lifetime cap of $36,000.

For Buy Local guidelines and an application, go to kyproud.com/buylocal. For more information, contact Grace Ragain at grace.ragain@ky.gov or 502-782-4110.

Farm To Fork – Showcasing Kentucky farm products

The Farm to Fork program provides incentives for local organizations to host dinners that showcase local farms, farmers, producers, and Kentucky Proud products while benefiting a local charity. This cost-share grant reimburses up to 50 percent (no more than $750) of the approved applicant’s farm food costs and promotional expenditures branded with the Kentucky Proud logo.

For more information, contact Alisha Morris at alisha.morris@ky.gov or 502-782-4119. For guidelines and an application, go to kyagr.com/farm-to-fork.

Promotional Grant – Advertising with Kentucky Proud

The Kentucky Proud Promotional Grant reimburses members for up to 50 percent of future eligible expenses for advertising, marketing, and reaching consumers at the point of purchase to promote agricultural products with direct Kentucky farm impact. Grants are limited to 10 percent of the applicant’s reported direct Kentucky farm impact up to $8,000 a year or a lifetime cap of $36,000.

For more information, contact Jonathan Van Balen at jonathan.vanbalen@ky.gov or 502-782-4132. For an application, guidelines, and other documents, go to kyagr.com/grants.

The official agricultural marketing brand for Kentucky, Kentucky Proud promotes locally grown food, farmers’ markets, farm stands, agritourism sites, and many other products and destinations with roots in Kentucky soil.

A recent market research study found that 70 percent of Kentucky residents are familiar with the Kentucky Proud brand. Recognition of Kentucky Proud increased to 84 percent of Lexington residents and 89 percent of Louisville residents.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture