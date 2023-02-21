KCAS seeking homes, donations for neglected, abused horses seized from southern Kenton Co. farm















Animal Control Officers from Kenton County Animal Services (KCAS) executed a search warrant in December for a property in southern Kenton County which resulted in the removal of nine horses suffering from abuse and neglect.

The owner was arrested January 5 and charged with nine counts of cruelty to animals in the second degree (KRS 525.130). The search warrant was obtained after a tip from a concerned citizen.

Two horses were located in a pasture while the other seven were located inside the barn, two of which were housed in a stall designed for only one. The horses were severely underweight, some with visible hip and rib bones. Several were overdue for teeth floating and hoof trimming.

“The stalls had no bedding and the horses were walking around in their own urine and feces,” noted KCAS Director Kelsey Maccombs, “It was apparent that they hadn’t been cleaned properly in quite some time.”

An independent equine veterinarian was on-site during the execution of the warrant to evaluate the condition of the horses during their removal from the property.

“The veterinarian was able to identify several major health concerns with these horses, including one that had stunted growth for its age,” said Maccombs. “Even now, we aren’t in the clear. One of the horses has perished due to the severity of their neglect and we continue to monitor the other horses.”

Six horses have been released to the shelter and KCAS is currently seeking placement for them. If you are interested in adopting one of the horses, please contact KCAS at 859-356-7400. The other three remain in protective custody while the case is pending litigation.

If you’d like to assist with the cost of their ongoing care, online donations can be made at Kentoncares.org. Cash or check donations can be made by mail or by visiting the shelter at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive in Covington.

Kenton County Animal Services is the primary law enforcement and animal sheltering agency for domestic animals in Kenton County.

Kenton County Animal Services