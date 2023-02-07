KCADV’s Shop & Share event to benefit survivors of domestic violence takes place this Saturday















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear participated in a press conference at the west side Kroger in Frankfort to promote the upcoming Shop & Share event taking place Saturday at grocery stores across Kentucky.

The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) has operated Shop & Share for the past 14 years and is a statewide goods drive benefitting survivors of domestic violence and their children in programs throughout the state.

“This organization and its dedicated staff work on behalf of survivors and their children to keep them sage and help rebuild their lives,” Britainy Beshear said. “The coalition administers $13 million in state and federal funds to its 15 member program located throughout Kentucky.”

She described their services.

“They offer education and training, a safe place when needed, and so much more. Most importantly, they empower survivors to overcome.”

Mrs. Beshear invited all Kentuckians to take part in Shop & Share.

“This annual one-day event gives us all a wonderful opportunity to make a difference, taking place Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time. I invite Kentuckians to visit their local participating Kroger store, where you can purchase from a list of items needed. These donations will benefit the 15 KCADV shelters across our state.”

Gov. Beshear noted, “A person cannot feel safe in their community, if they are in danger in their own home. When we look at the unacceptable rates of violence in our community, so much of it begins with, or sometimes sadly ends with, domestic violence.”

He revealed some statistics on domestic violence. “In Kentucky, more than 45% of women, that’s nearly one in two, and 35% of men, one in three, experience intimate partner physical violence or rape in their lifetime. As Governor, but more importantly as a husband and as a dad of both a son and a daughter, I cannot and will not sit back and accept those numbers.”

In partnership with Kroger, along with Food City, IGA, and Super Dollar in towns where there is no Kroger store, Shop & Share has raised more than $5 million worth of groceries and supplies for thousands of domestic violence survivors and their families.

Learn more about the event, including locations and items needed, by clicking here.

Each Kroger will have an information table where you can see the list or scan a QR code at the table.