KBE seeking applicants for KHSAA Board of Control at-large position to be vacated June 30















The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is seeking an individual to serve on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s (KHSAA) Board of Control to fill an at-large position that will become vacant on June 30. The individual currently holding the position is not eligible for reappointment.

The KHSAA is the KBE’s designee to manage statewide interscholastic athletic programs. The Board of Control supervises KHSAA, establishes staff salaries, sets goals for the association, and has the authority to set rules and review proposed changes to the KHSAA constitution and bylaws. Regular attendance at KHSAA Board of Control meetings is a requirement for the position.

All interested individuals should submit a letter of interest, a resume and a minimum of two written letters of recommendation to the Kentucky Department of Education.

The KHSAA bylaws require that at least one member shall be Black and one shall be a woman. Based on this requirement and the current composition of the board, the new appointee must be a woman. The KBE-appointed Board of Control member must not be a current employee of a Kentucky public school district.

The deadline for applications is March 30. Materials should be mailed to Todd Allen, General Counsel, Kentucky Department of Education, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, or emailed to Todd.Allen@education.ky.gov.

The Kentucky Board of Education will review applications for the KHSAA Board of Control at-large position and anticipates an appointment at its June 2023 meeting.

From Kentucky Department of Education