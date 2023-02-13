Home Builders Institute Ambassador Award presented to Building Industry Association of NKY















The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) was presented with the Ambassador Award by the Home Builders Institute (HBI) at a ceremony conducted during the International Builders Show recently in Las Vegas. HBI is the nation’s leading nonprofit provider of trade skills training and education for the building industry.

HBI provides no-cost pre-apprenticeship training and certification programs to middle and high school students, transitioning military and veterans, unemployed and displaced workers, low-income and opportunity youth, and justice-involved youth and adults. HBI’s training curriculums are developed in conjunction with members of the National Association of Home Builders and approved by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The organization offers pre-apprenticeship training, job placement services, mentoring, certification programs, and online learning across the country to youth, veterans, displaced workers, and others who want to be a part of America’s trained workforce.

“The BIA of Northern Kentucky has been a strong advocate of HBI’s PACT curriculum and has partnered with us to bring career technical education to schools in the state. We are grateful for their collaboration and the critical role they play in training the next generation of skilled workers for careers in home building and construction,” said HBI President and CEO Ed Brady.

The BIA’s Enzweiler Building Institute has operated hands-on based skills training for the construction industry since 1967. They are a strong partner with HBI and operate two training facilities in Northern Kentucky. Their main campus is in Boone County at 2751 Circleport Drive and their new Covington Location is at 3923 Winston Avenue in Covington, Kentucky.



Beginning in March 2023 the Enzweiler Building Institute will begin operations for the Covington Academy for Heritage Trades at the Academy’s home base at the Winston Avenue location and in a real-world lab located at an historic home at 1515 Madison Avenue in Covington.



The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education and political action.