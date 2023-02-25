Holly Nibert named new director of Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is excited to announce the promotion of Holly Nibert to director of the Women’s Initiative program, effective immediately. Nibert’s promotion expands her leadership role with the Women’s Initiative, which she joined less than a year ago as an events specialist.

Founded by the NKY Chamber in 2008, the Women’s Initiative is the leading organization for women of all career stages working toward business and professional success. The NKY Chamber’s fasted growing program area, the Women’s Initiative was created to inspire area businesswomen in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati to connect, grow and achieve.

As director of the Women’s Initiative, Nibert will be responsible for leading volunteers in the planning and execution of all WI programs and events. That includes essential functions such as managing financial results and department budget, management of event logistics and maintaining working relationships with member businesses, community organizations and other partnerships.

NKY Chamber President Brent Cooper said Nibert’s experience and expertise make her an excellent fit for the position.

“In just under a year, Holly has exhibited all of the qualities we were looking for in someone to fill this important role: Drive, determination and creativity while being able to collaborate, make connections and most importantly, help others,” Cooper said. “Her efforts to bolster the Women’s Initiative have us excited for the program’s future and the talent that will see the work that is done and say, ‘This is where I need to be.”’

WI Steering Committee Chair Allyson Cook, President and CEO of Erigo Employer Solutions, agreed.

“Holly has exhibited everything you could want from someone in a leadership role – she is the perfect person for this position. The recent success of our Annual Breakfast, with all the planning, communication and attention to detail necessary to successfully execute the event, could not have happened without her phenomenal efforts,” Cook said. “She has earned this promotion and I am excited to work with her in this capacity.”

Prior to joining the NKY Chamber, Nibert got her start in the event industry as an events manager at Funky’s Catering Events. She then moved to the Newport Aquarium where she served as event services coordinator, planning and executing weddings, and corporate and social events.

“This is an exciting time for the Women’s Initiative, and I’m thrilled to be leading this important program that places an emphasis on leading women to personal and professional success,” said Nibert. “Event planning is my passion, and this past year has given me the opportunity to use my events background to help women connect, grow and achieve. I have learned so much, and it’s been so rewarding.”

Earning her Bachelor of Music Education, grades K-12 at Morehead State University, Nibert previously worked as an Event Manager for Funky’s Catering and Events and as an Event Services Coordinator for the Newport Aquarium. She is a resident of Burlington.

