High-scoring senior guards named Player of the Year in three divisions by boys basketball coaches

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Three senior guards who finished the regular season among the top 15 scorers in the state were named Player of the Year in three divisions by the Northern Kentucky Boys Basketball Coaches Association.
The top vote-getters were Evan Ipsaro of Covington Catholic in Division I, Jacob Meyer of Holy Cross in Division II and Jaxson Rice of Ludlow in Division III. They will receive their awards at a banquet in March.
Meyer is the state’s leading scorer for the second consecutive year with a 37.1 average and broke the 9th Region career scoring record. Rice ranks sixth in scoring with a 30.1 average and Ipsaro is 15th with 25.4 points per game.
Last week, Meyer and Ipsaro were named co-winners of the 9th Region Player of the Year award by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches. That makes them candidates for Mr. Kentucky Basketball to be selected in March.
If both of their teams win 35th District first-round games on Wednesday, Ipsaro and Meyer will be going against each other in the district final at 7 p.m. Friday at CovCath.
Casey Sorrell of Holy Cross and Rod Snapp of Newport are co-winners of Division II Coach of the Year. The other award-winners are Matt Otte of Conner in Division I and Aaron Stamm of Ludlow in Division III.
This is Stamm’s first season as a boys head basketball coach. Last year, he was named Division III Coach of the Year in girls basketball at Ludlow.
DIVISION I ALL STARS
Jake Gross (Campbell County), Aydan Hamilton (Campbell County), Landen Hamilton (Conner), Dalton Kramer (Conner), Ayden Lohr (Conner), Daniel Campbell (Conner), Yamil Rondon (Cooper), Evan Ipsaro (CovCath), Brady Hussey (CovCath), Kascyl McGillis (CovCath), Gabe Dynes (Simon Kenton), Travis Krohman (Simon Kenton).
Player of the Year – Evan Ipsaro (CovCath)
Dave Cowens Hustle Award – Dalton Kramer (Conner)
Defensive Player of the Year – Gabe Dynes (Simon Kenton)
Academic Award – Grant Reece (Conner)
Coach of the Year – Matt Otte (Conner)
DIVISION II ALL STARS
Cam Boyd (Beechwood), Mason Sepate (Brossart), Will Herald (Highlands), Nathan Vinson (Highlands), Jacob Meyer (Holy Cross), Javier Ward (Holy Cross), Jeremiah Israel (Lloyd), EJ Walker (Lloyd), Tay Kinney (Newport), Marquez Miller (Newport), Coby Kramer (NewCath), Braden Fedders (St. Henry), Matt Resing (St. Henry).
Player of the Year – Jacob Meyer (Holy Cross)
Dave Cowens Hustle Award – Braden Fedders (St. Henry)
Defensive Player of the Year – Sam Gibson (Holy Cross)
Academic Award – Will Herald (Highlands), Joe Cooley (Lloyd)
Coach of the Year – Casey Sorrell (Holy Cross), Rod Snapp (Newport)
DIVISION III ALL STARS
Zach Mertens (Bellevue), Race Zachary (Calvary Christian), Mason Johnson (Dayton), Ty Barnes (Dayton), EJ Solano (Dayton), Landon Warner (Heritage), Jaxson Rice (Ludlow), Spencer Brandenberg (Ludlow), Elijah Perrin (Ludlow), Henry Thole (Villa Madonna).
Player of the Year – Jaxson Rice (Ludlow)
Dave Cowens Hustle Award – EJ Solano (Dayton)
Defensive Player of the Year Award – Ethan Powell (Ludlow)
Academic Award — Aaron Vogt (Bellevue)
Coach of the Year – Aaron Stamm (Ludlow)