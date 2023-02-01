High school bowlers from two regions in Northern Kentucky qualify for next week’s state tournament















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The bowlers who finished second in last year’s Region 6 boys and girls singles competition won championships on Monday when Dylan Inyart of Ryle and Annette Nichols of Cooper took home first-place trophies.

Both of them only had to win one match after posting the top pin totals in qualifying games to earn top seeds in the step down brackets. In the finals, Inyart defeated Kuryla Maddox of Boone County, 189-177, and Nicholas outscored her Cooper teammate Alexis Tignor, 223-175.

The other boys state qualifiers were Isaac Teague of Ryle and Rylee Flerlage of Conner. The other girls state qualifiers were Izzy Sears of Boone County and Alyssa Bechtol of Dixie Heights.

The Region 6 team tournaments were held on Tuesday with Boone County winning the boys title for the third straight year and Cooper taking the girls title.

The Cooper boys and Dixie Heights girls were region runner-up teams that will also advance to the Kentucky state bowling tournament to be held Feb. 6-8 at Kingpin Lanes in Jeffersontown.

In the Region 5 tournament held last week, the top two teams in the boys bracket were Pendleton County and Dayton for the second consecutive year. Newport Central Catholic defeated Campbell County in the girls final.

The boys singles champion was Koby Brewer of Pendleton County with teammate Karson Enzweiler, Brissen Merrill of Scott and Joshua Hitt of Campbell County finishing in that order behind him to qualify for state.

Annika Obert of Newport Central Catholic won the girls singles final over Abby Sargent of Campbell County. Dakota Burke of Scott and Mia Buemi of Campbell County were the other state qualifiers.

The winner and runner-up in Unified Team brackets were Beechwood and Ryle in Region 6 and two Pendleton County teams in Region 5.