High school basketball teams begin race for region tournament berths in district playoff games

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Over the next five days, Northern Kentucky high school basketball teams will battle for berths in region tournaments during the district playoffs. The winner and runner-up in each district will continue playing and the season will end for the rest of the teams.
District pairings are based on seeding games played during the regular season. In three girls districts that have only three teams, the top seed is already guaranteed a region berth. The rest of the top seeds will have to win at least one game.
Girls games on Monday that will decide district finalists are Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona in the 32nd and Brossart vs. Campbell County in the 37th. When those teams played during the regular season, Simon Kenton won by four points (60-56) and Campbell County pulled out a two-point win (39-37).
Walton-Verona closed out the regular season with four straight wins and senior Grace Brewer was named 8th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches last week.
Based on won-loss records, the biggest game on Tuesday will be Ryle (21-7) vs. Conner (18-7) in the girls 33rd District. Ryle has won seven of its last nine games, including a 65-48 victory over Conner on Jan. 20.
On the boys side, two teams that finished the regular season with losing records will be going head-to-head with a region berth on the line on Tuesday when Scott (13-17) takes on Brossart (13-15). Last month, Scott got past Brossart, 81-75, in a district seeding game.
Eight boys district semifinal games on Wednesday will decide the field for next week’s 9th Region tournament at NKU. The top seeds in those districts are Conner in the 33rd, Lloyd in the 34th, Covington Catholic in the 35th and Highlands in the 36th.
The top-seeded girls teams in those districts are Cooper in the 33rd, Dixie Heights in the 34th, Holy Cross in the 35th and Highlands in the 36th.
Boys basketball district tournament schedules
32nd DISTRICT AT SIMON KENTON
Tuesday
Simon Kenton vs. Williamstown, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Walton-Verona vs. Grant County, 7 p.m.
Friday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
33rd DISTRICT AT COOPER
Monday
Ryle vs. Heritage Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Conner vs. Ryle-Heritage Academy winner, 6 p.m.
Cooper vs. Boone County, 7:45 p.m.
Friday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
34th DISTRICT AT ST. HENRY
Monday
Ludlow vs. Villa Madonna, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Lloyd vs. Ludlow-Villa Madonna winner, 5:30 p.m.
St. Henry vs. Dixie Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Championship game, 6 p.m.
35th DISTRICT AT COVINGTON CATHOLIC
Wednesday
Covington Catholic vs. Holmes, 5:30 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
36th DISTRICT AT HIGHLANDS
Monday
Dayton vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Newport vs. Dayton-Bellevue winner, 6 p.m.
Highlands vs. Newport Central Catholic, 8 p.m.
Friday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Tuesday
Campbell County vs. Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.
Scott vs. Brossart, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball district tournament schedules
32nd DISTRICT AT SIMON KENTON
Monday
Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Championship: Grant County vs. Simon Kenton-Walton-Verona winner, 7 p.m.
33rd DISTRICT AT COOPER
Tuesday
Cooper vs. Boone County, 6 p.m.
Conner vs. Ryle, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
34th DISTRICT AT ST. HENRY
Monday
Ludlow vs. Villa Madonna, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Dixie Heights vs. Ludlow-Villa Madonna winner, 5:30 p.m.
St. Henry vs. Lloyd, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Championship game, 6 p.m.
35th DISTICT AT NOTRE DAME
Tuesday
Notre Dame vs. Beechwood, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Championship: Holy Cross vs. Notre Dame-Beechwood winner, 7 p.m.
36th DISTRICT AT HIGHLANDS
Monday
Dayton vs. Bellevue, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Highlands vs. Dayton-Bellevue winner, 6 p.m.
Newport vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Monday
Brossart vs. Campbell County, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Championship: Scott vs. Brossart-Campbell County winner, 7 p.m.