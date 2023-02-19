High school basketball teams begin race for region tournament berths in district playoff games















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Over the next five days, Northern Kentucky high school basketball teams will battle for berths in region tournaments during the district playoffs. The winner and runner-up in each district will continue playing and the season will end for the rest of the teams.

District pairings are based on seeding games played during the regular season. In three girls districts that have only three teams, the top seed is already guaranteed a region berth. The rest of the top seeds will have to win at least one game.

Girls games on Monday that will decide district finalists are Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona in the 32nd and Brossart vs. Campbell County in the 37th. When those teams played during the regular season, Simon Kenton won by four points (60-56) and Campbell County pulled out a two-point win (39-37).

Walton-Verona closed out the regular season with four straight wins and senior Grace Brewer was named 8th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches last week.

Based on won-loss records, the biggest game on Tuesday will be Ryle (21-7) vs. Conner (18-7) in the girls 33rd District. Ryle has won seven of its last nine games, including a 65-48 victory over Conner on Jan. 20.

On the boys side, two teams that finished the regular season with losing records will be going head-to-head with a region berth on the line on Tuesday when Scott (13-17) takes on Brossart (13-15). Last month, Scott got past Brossart, 81-75, in a district seeding game.

Eight boys district semifinal games on Wednesday will decide the field for next week’s 9th Region tournament at NKU. The top seeds in those districts are Conner in the 33rd, Lloyd in the 34th, Covington Catholic in the 35th and Highlands in the 36th.

The top-seeded girls teams in those districts are Cooper in the 33rd, Dixie Heights in the 34th, Holy Cross in the 35th and Highlands in the 36th.

Boys basketball district tournament schedules

32nd DISTRICT AT SIMON KENTON

Tuesday

Simon Kenton vs. Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Walton-Verona vs. Grant County, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT COOPER

Monday

Ryle vs. Heritage Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Conner vs. Ryle-Heritage Academy winner, 6 p.m.

Cooper vs. Boone County, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT ST. HENRY

Monday

Ludlow vs. Villa Madonna, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Lloyd vs. Ludlow-Villa Madonna winner, 5:30 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Dixie Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT COVINGTON CATHOLIC

Wednesday

Covington Catholic vs. Holmes, 5:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT HIGHLANDS

Monday

Dayton vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Newport vs. Dayton-Bellevue winner, 6 p.m.

Highlands vs. Newport Central Catholic, 8 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Tuesday

Campbell County vs. Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.

Scott vs. Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball district tournament schedules

32nd DISTRICT AT SIMON KENTON

Monday

Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Championship: Grant County vs. Simon Kenton-Walton-Verona winner, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT COOPER

Tuesday

Cooper vs. Boone County, 6 p.m.

Conner vs. Ryle, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT ST. HENRY

Monday

Ludlow vs. Villa Madonna, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Dixie Heights vs. Ludlow-Villa Madonna winner, 5:30 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Lloyd, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

35th DISTICT AT NOTRE DAME

Tuesday

Notre Dame vs. Beechwood, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Championship: Holy Cross vs. Notre Dame-Beechwood winner, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT HIGHLANDS

Monday

Dayton vs. Bellevue, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Highlands vs. Dayton-Bellevue winner, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Monday

Brossart vs. Campbell County, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship: Scott vs. Brossart-Campbell County winner, 7 p.m.