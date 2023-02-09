Health, safety top of mind for KDA’s annual National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville Feb. 15-18















Each year, attendees at the National Farm Machinery Show have a chance to see the newest selection of cutting-edge agricultural products, equipment, and services. This year, they also have the chance to get the latest advancements for their physical and mental health.

In addition to farm safety exhibits, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and partners are offering a number of health services to help farmers and agricultural producers remain at their physical best, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles announced.

The show is set for Feb. 15-18 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

“The key to a healthy agriculture community, is making sure we take care of the farmer physically and mentally,” Commissioner Quarles said. “The farm safety demonstrations, health screenings and immunizations offered at this year’s National Farm Machinery Show help complete the picture of a healthy farmer. Farming creates physical risks everyday on the job. Making sure you’re meeting those risks at your top physical health may just be the key to staying safe, active, and alive.”

Available health screenings for attendees will include those for glucose, blood pressure, vision, carotid artery scans, hearing, scoliosis, and skin checks. The health screenings will be available 9 a.m. – 3p.m. each day.

In addition to the health screenings, attendees can receive flu, Hepatitis A, tetanus and COVID vaccines. Vaccines will be offered 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Feb. 15 and Feb. 17.

Partnering with KDA to offer these screenings and vaccines are nursing students and staff from the Kentucky State University, University of Louisville, University of Kentucky, UK Pharmacist Care Team, and UK Southeast Center for Ag Health and Injury Prevention.

The health screenings, immunizations, and health education, are components of the “Raising Hope – Supporting Healthy Lives on Kentucky Farms” campaign, a partnership between KDA, state universities, and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ Department for Behavioral Health. The campaign is supported by appropriations from the Kentucky General Assembly and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The National Farm Machinery Show, now in its 57th year, is the country’s largest indoor farm show with more than 900 vendors. It brings thousands out to see the most complete selection of cutting-edge agricultural products, equipment, and services available in the farming industry. Professionals from around the world gain knowledge and hands-on access to various technological advancements needed for the upcoming farming season during the four-day show.

Knowing your physical health is just as important as knowing the newest advances in farming. These screenings will help farmers achieve both.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture