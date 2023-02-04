Gov. Beshear signs proclamation at state Capitol making February Gifted Education Month in Kentucky















A group of education stakeholders and state lawmakers started Gifted Education Month in Kentucky with a proclamation signing at the state capitol this week.

Representatives with the Kentucky Association for Gifted Education (KAGE) and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) joined Gov. Andy Beshear and legislative leaders to commemorate the event.

“Our gifted and talented children have special needs that we must meet in order for them to reach their potential academically, socially and emotionally,” said Associate Commissioner Gretta Hylton of KDE’s Office of Special Education and Early Learning.

“Providing gifted students with appropriate services maintains their engagement in learning, allows them to reach mastery of the content and provides more opportunities for enrichment and acceleration.”

Allison Mefford, executive director of KAGE, said the declaration makes an important statement about the value of gifted education in the Commonwealth.

“This event gives voice to the potential that exists for our Commonwealth when we embrace our gifted students and their educators,” she said.

Several gifted students also performed and showcased their talents at the event.

Kentucky Teacher