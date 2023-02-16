Gold Star, Freestore Foodbank to honor ‘Flavor Makers’ during National Chili Day(s)















Gold Star Chili and the Freestore Foodbank will team up for National Chili Day (NCD) Thursday, Feb. 23, to honor the distinct flavor of Greater Cincinnati in a big way.

The organizations will crown 13 local “Flavor Makers” – the people in Cincinnati who are actively working as advocates for the flavor of the city – all while raising funds for the Freestore Foodbank in their honor.

Because Gold Star’s famous chili recipe has 13 secret spices that make it unique, the two organizations are celebrating Cincinnati chili for 13 days and crowning 13 “Flavor Makers” for the third year in a row. Gold Star will celebrate these individuals who are making a difference in our community by raising money in their honor and with their help starting on NCD (February 23) and for 13 days following — until March 7. Chili lovers across Cincinnati are invited to celebrate Gold Star’s flavor, the Flavor Makers and the city’s flavor by purchasing any chili item on the Gold Star menu over the 13 days. A portion of all chili menu items sales will be donated to the Freestore Foodbank.

“Gold Star is honored to continue the tradition of celebrating our 13 ‘Flavor Makers’ who actively work to make our city unique and flavorful,” said Roger David, president and CEO of Gold Star. “We believe highlighting their commitment to our city and raising funds to support the incredible work of the Freestore Foodbank is the best way to celebrate a day near and dear to so many Cincinnati-style chili lovers.”

“For Gold Star, NCD is a special opportunity to bring us all to the table to celebrate diversity, applaud flavor and honor the city that has truly followed its own recipe when it comes to chili,” David added.

Chili-loving fans are invited to join us from February 23 through March 7 to enjoy a variety of chili choices to help support the Freestore Foodbank, including three, four and five-ways, coneys, chili burgers, burritos, chili salad, chili cheese fries, loaded chili cheese fries and all vegetarian chili options.

The 2023 campaign marks the seventh year Gold Star and the Freestore Foodbank have partnered to celebrate NCD and raise funds for Freestore Foodbank’s Childhood Hunger Programs. The program ensures that children in food-insecure households have access to nutritious meals through three initiatives: The School Pantry program, Kids Cafe and the Power Pack program. To date, Gold Star has donated nearly $170,000 in cash and in-kind donations to the Freestore Foodbank – helping provide an estimated over half a million meals to feed the community since 2017. Last year, Gold Star donated $20,000 to the Freestore Foodbank and helped to provide 60,000 meals for kids in our community.

Freestore Foodbank is the largest emergency food and services provider to children and families in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana, supporting 613 community partners in 20 counties. Last year, the organization distributed more than 37.7 million meals to 264,000 individuals in our neighborhoods. Each Friday during the school year, the Freestore Foodbank sends Power Packs of kid-friendly items home with children at 102 sites to ensure they receive the nutrition they need while away from school.

“We are excited to once again partner with Gold Star on this venture to continue our mission of providing meals for those in need in our community, especially as food insecurity continues to be an issue for more than 90,000 children in the tri-state area,” said Freestore Foodbank President Kurt Reiber. “No one does National Chili Day like Gold Star; and it’s our hope that our community comes together to show that no one helps those in need like Cincinnati-style chili fans.”

