Gateway Foundation names Eddie Howard, Kenneth Webb as new members of board of directors















The Gateway Community and Technical College Foundation board of directors has approved the nomination Dr. Eddie Howard, Jr. of Northern Kentucky University, and Kenneth Webb of Republic Bank as its newest board members.

Howard is currently the Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Northern Kentucky University, and Webb is the Vice President and Senior Regional CRA Community Development Officer of Republic Bank.

Both Howard and Webb bring with them many years of community engagement experience and countless regional connections to the board.

The Gateway Foundation is a private 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2003. The Foundation’s mission is to advance Gateway through fundraising and partnerships with regional affiliates, local businesses, and community leaders.

The Foundation Board and its committees convene quarterly. The current committees include Finance and Investments, Nominating, Advocacy, and Philanthropy.

These nominations expand the Foundation’s Board to 25 members. A full list of the current Board Members can be found on the Foundation’s homepage.

From Gateway Community and Technical College