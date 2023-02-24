Former UK student from NKY banned after incident with Black student is indicted by grand jury















By Jack Brammer

NKyTribune reporter

Sophia Rosing of Ft. Mitchell, a former University of Kentucky student who was banned from campus after being caught on video using racial slurs and physically assaulting a Black student last year, will plead not guilty to several charges issued against her by a Fayette County grand jury.

Rosing’s attorney, Fred E. Peters of Lexington, said Thursday she will plead not guilty at her March 17 arraignment.

“We have been trying to work through all this,” said Peters, noting that Rosing has been undergoing several treatments, including that for alcohol.

A Fayette County grand jury this week indicted Rosing on three counts of fourth-degree assault, and one count each of third-degree assault of a police officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, and alcohol intoxication.

Rosing, who is white, was caught on video last November calling student Kylah Spring, who is Black, of Memphis racial slurs and attempting to hit and kick her.

Spring was at the front desk of Boyd Hall on the UK campus in Lexington, working the overnight shift when Rosing tried to enter the building.

Spring said in a later Tik Tok video that Rosing appeared to be drunk and she had to call a resident advisor to check on her. She said Rosing became violent and uttered racial slurs against her and then injured her with kicks.

The video went viral.

The indictment also charges Rosing for biting and kicking a University of Kentucky police officer and biting and hitting two other people.



The disorderly conduct charge stems from Rosing engaged “in fighting, violent and tumultuous behavior” in the lobby of UK’s Boyd Hall.

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto announced a few days after the incident that Rosing would be banned permanently from campus and ineligible to attend UK.

