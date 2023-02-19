Five local wrestlers win semi-state weight class titles; Ryle places third in boys swimming state meet















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Northern Kentucky wrestlers won five weight classes at one of two semi-state tournaments held on Saturday with Walton-Verona taking three titles on the mats at Ryle High School.

TJ Meyer started Walton-Verona’s gold medal run with his victory in the 120 weight class final. The sophomore advanced his season record to 38-2. The other Bearcats who won semi-state titles were seniors Hunter Isaacs (138) and Mason Schweitzer (144).

In a match between two Northern Kentucky finalists, Landen Evans of Ryle pinned Mason Orth of Campbell County to take the 113 title. Highlands junior Rilen Pinkston remained undefeated (37-0) with a 1-0 decision in the 150 final.

The other local wrestlers who reached the semi-state finals were Aiden Zinzer of Scott (165) and Emauryon Arnold of Holmes (285).

The top eight wrestlers in each weight class advance to the state championship tournament on Friday and Saturday at George Rogers Clark High School. Ten local teams will have wrestlers competing in the season finale. Ryle and Campbell County have eight state qualifiers, followed by Walton-Verona with five and Simon Kenton with four.

LOCAL WRESTLERS IN SEMI-STATE WEIGHT CLASS FINALS

113 — Landen Evans (Ryle) over Mason Orth (Campbell County), 3:14.

120 — TJ Meyer (Walton-Verona) over Ethan Davis (Grant County), 1:42.

138 — Hunter Isaacs (Walton-Verona) over Jacob McDonald (Taylor County), 3:46.

144 — Mason Schweitzer (Walton-Verona) over Chris Begley (Madison Southern), 6-3.

150 — Rilen Pinkston (Highlands) over Ethan Sentelle (Great Crossing), 1-0

165 — Dalton Matney (Johnson Central) over Aiden Zinser (Scott), 12-6.

285 — Stephan Whitehead (Madison Southern) over Emauryon Arnold (Holmes), 6-2.

Relays carry Ryle to third place in boys state championship meet

Ryle placed third in the boys swimming state championship meet on Saturday in Lexington with a good share of its points coming on fourth-place finishes in three relay events.

Louisville St. Xavier won the boys team title with 513 points, followed by Lexington Dunbar with 232 and Ryle with 152.

The top individual performer for Ryle was junior Landen Isler, who placed second in 1-meter diving. The best finish for a local swimmer was third by St. Henry senior Austin Crutcher in the 500-yard freestyle.