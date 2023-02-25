Five from NKY among 19 to graduate from Kentucky Criminal Justice Executive Development Program















The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) on Friday announced 19 law enforcement officers from agencies across Kentucky graduated from the Criminal Justice Executive Development Program (CJED) Class 29 — including five from Northern Kentucky agencies.

CJED is an advanced leadership course designed for supervisors of small to medium-size law enforcement agencies.

“The leadership training DOCJT provides to Kentucky’s law enforcement leaders is incomparable,” Gov. Beshear said. “Thank you for choosing to advance your knowledge to help enhance officer and trooper safety at your agencies.”

CJED is a four-week, 168-hour program that focuses on identifying, analyzing and solving problems as well as leadership, personnel administration, operations, fiscal management, executive and environmental relationships.

The purpose of the course is to provide students with the academic background, leadership skills and management techniques required for the future. Each session enhances leadership abilities and encourages the development of visionary thinkers.

“Congratulations on completing this advanced leadership course as you work to encourage and strengthen the ranks you lead,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek.

To take part in CJED, potential students must be supervisors who rank sergeant or above. They must apply for entrance into the program and be selected by a committee of CJED graduates from across the commonwealth.

CJED 29 graduates and their agencies are:

• Nathan Antonites, Paducah Police Department

• Paul Boyles, Lexington Police Department

• Michael Brock, Independence Police Department

• Christopher Conley, Maysville Police Department

• Daniel Deaton, Richmond Police Department

• Daniel Delaney, Newport Police Department

• Shawn Dobbs, Somerset Police Department

• Timothy O. Gunn, Eastern Kentucky Police Department

• Gregory Hallau, Alexandria Police Department

• Jason M. Ice, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

• Ashely Jones, Glasgow Police Department

• Van Killough, Madisonville Police Department

• Christopher J. Lauer II, Campbell County Police Department

• Adam Rigsby, Erlanger Police Department

• William Russell, Henderson Police Department

• Brandon Stice, Bowling Green Police Department

• Bradley Scott Toadvine, Paris Police Department

• Scott Wolf, Oldham County Police Department

• Courtney M. Yerington, Owensboro Police Department

