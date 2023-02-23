First U.S. Lego cafe to open at Newport on the Levee this summer — The Brickery will offer fun for all ages















Cincinnati native Daniel Johnson has signed a lease with North American Properties (NAP) to open the first Lego café in the U.S. at Newport on the Levee.

The Brickery Café & Play (The Brickery) is a fully immersive concept where kids and adults alike can experience tactile escapism while engaging their imaginations through Lego-building. It is expected to open this summer in a 3,100-square-foot space next to Velocity Esports in The Gallery.



“We had originally looked at a different location, but when our broker presented Newport on the Levee as an option, we jumped at the opportunity to join such an eclectic lineup of businesses,” said Johnson, CEO of The Brickery. “As an extreme fanatic of Lego myself, I’m constantly in awe at how the toy has continued resonating with every generation for nearly a century. My family and I are so excited to join the Levee crew and we can’t wait to share this new journey with our neighbors.”

Combining shopping, dining, and entertainment under one roof, The Brickery will feature three main components: a kids play and discovery area; a café serving light refreshments; and a retail space with new and used Legos for sale.

Designed for kids aged five to 12, the play and discovery area will fill one-third of the storefront. For a small fee, children can enter this area to play with some of the biggest, most elaborate Lego sets from a variety of universes, including Super Mario, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney. Themed Lego sets will rotate regularly, and monthly entry passes will be available for purchase.

Johnson is focused on hand-crafted, flavored sodas and mocktails as the café’s marquee offering. Other items planned for the menu include teas, coffees (drip and cold brew), lemonade, fresh-baked desserts, bagged snacks, popcorn, and more.

Massive and kinetic Lego sculptures showcasing local landmarks or other works of art will be displayed in The Brickery’s windows to draw guests in for exploration. Its modern, clean interiors will be accented with a mural painted by Cincinnati-based artist Jonathan Queen. Every seating area in the store will have Lego bricks on it for building either with provided instructions or whatever can be dreamt up. If a guest likes their creation, they can buy it and take it home.

In addition, a private event room is being incorporated into the space for birthday parties, company meetings, and elevated date nights. Community-driven activations such as Lego Masters watch parties, Sip and Brick classes, themed build tournaments and more will also be hosted regularly.

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Johnson holds a Master of Arts in Applied Linguistics and is a certified facilitator of the Lego Serious Play method. With a background in learning, curriculum design and professional development, he has trained over 1,000 education professionals around the world. Local companies can book Johnson to facilitate corporate training exercises at The Brickery.

The Brickery is one of many new ventures launching at the Levee this year, including 16 Lots Brewing Company, Amador, and The Galley on the Levee. Uber Freight is also set to open a 20,000-square-foot office space on the mezzanine level of The Gallery.

“We have so many incredibly talented, homegrown entrepreneurs, and The Brickery is yet another example of how a local was able to channel his passion to create a unique entertainment option that appeals to guests of all ages,” said Gabriella Burch, the Levee’s general manager. “It will be the perfect addition to our ever-growing collection of small businesses here at the Levee.”