Fidelity Investments in Covington added 1K jobs in ’22, a 10% increase over ’21, and aims to hire more















Fidelity Investments in Covington hired close to 1,000 roles in 2022 and saw a 10% increase in headcount compared to 2021.

Fidelity aims to bring on more than 200 associates in Covington in the first half of 2023 (4,000 nationwide) and well more than half of those in Covington will work directly with Fidelity customers.

Most of these client-facing roles will include a first-of-its-kind career development experience to:



• Put more variety in their work week,

• Allocate time for renewal and wellness activities, and

• Offer intentional career exploration and support to help chart a personal career path

Specifically, these associates receive time during their regularly scheduled week to do productive work beyond their typical training and day-to-day responsibilities. They will participate in meaningful career conversations throughout their first two years at Fidelity to accelerate their development and develop skills in career areas that interest them.

Fidelity offers the highest number of opportunities in the industry with career pathways across the 60,000+ person company, including operations, learning & development, marketing, hiring, social media, digital advocacy, and data analytics.

This comes in addition to the fully funded undergraduate degree benefit for early-career associates launched last fall.