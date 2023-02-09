Falcon Theater presents mental health as you’ve never seen it before in ‘Every Brilliant Thing’















Falcon Theatre continues their successful 2022-23 season with the phenomenal, Every Brilliant Thing.

Every Brilliant Thing deftly balances humor, sincerity and sensitivity to create a unique night of theater.

This is a story told by one actor about a list she started when she was seven years old. The list of “every brilliant thing” in the world begins as a reaction to her mother’s mental health and grows throughout the production into a through-line for her life and her own struggles with mental health.

The end result is beautifully captivating, eye-wateringly funny and completely unforgettable.

This joyfully touching production is directed by Tracy M. Schoster and features Eileen Earnest as the solo performer.

Performances are March 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 31 & April 1.

All performances at 8 p.m.. Ticket prices are $28 for adults and $15 for students with valid ID.

Visit falcontheater.net for details and to reserve your seats.

Falcon Theater is located in the former Monmouth Theatre building in Newport, in the heart of the historic district.