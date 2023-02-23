Democrat Cassie Chambers Armstrong takes seat in state Senate, filling vacancy left by Morgan McGarvey















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Democrats held on to one of their few seats in the Kentucky Senate, following Tuesday’s special election to fill the vacancy in the 19th State Senate District, which is entirely within Jefferson County.

Cassie Chambers Armstrong will take the Senate seat held by Morgan McGarvey.

Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong easily won the election, defeating Republican Misty Glin by a margin of 8,139 to 2,418, of the more than ten thousand votes cast.

McGarvey resigned in January when he was sworn into the U.S House after being elected to succeed fellow Democrat John Yarmuth, who retired after 16 years in Congress.

Reacting to the results, Kentucky Democratic Party Chairman Colmon Elridge stated:

“Cassie has stood with working families her entire career, and on Tuesday they stood with her to make sure they keep a state senator who delivers for our families, fights for public education, and an economy that works for every Kentuckian. Senator-elect Cassie Chambers Armstrong is ready to go to Frankfort and fight for Kentucky families who need a champion in their corner and stand against the extreme policies of the Senate Majority that are hurting Kentucky’s middle class, women, and girls.”

As the winner of the special election, she can take office as soon as the results are certified by the State Board of Elections.

Republicans now control the chamber by a 30-7 margin, with one vacancy remaining. That is in the 28th District, which occurred when Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, a physician, resigned in January to become Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health.

The 28th District consists of Bath, Clark, Menifee, Montgomery, and part of Fayette counties, and that special election will be held on May 16, which is also primary election day in Kentucky, where Democrats and Republicans will choose their party’s nominees for the state’s constitutional offices.