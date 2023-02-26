Defense delivers wins for Cooper, Notre Dame in opening round of 9th Region girls tournament















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Three weeks ago, Newport Central Catholic became one of the few girls high school basketball teams to score more than 50 points against Cooper’s dynamic defense this season.

When the teams met again in the opening game of the 9th Region tournament on Sunday, NewCath made a lot more turnovers than field goals during a season-ending 75-23 loss to the Jaguars at Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena.

It was the 10th time this season that Cooper (27-3) has held an opponent to less than 30 points. The Jaguars have allowed 40 points or less in 18 games and 50 points or less in 23 games.

That’s a big reason why Cooper is ranked No. 3 in the state and expected to win a second straight 9th Region championship.

“I think that’s kind of what we hang our hat on — every single night going out and guarding at a high level,” said Cooper coach Justin Holthaus. “I’m proud of our defensive effort, for sure. And not just our first group, our second group and just the intensity we play with. That’s what we always try to do.”

Notre Dame (19-10) is the next team that has to confront Cooper. They’ll meet in a region semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. Friday. That gives the Pandas four days to work on handling the intense defensive pressure they will face.

The fact that most of Notre Dame’s players are underclassmen in their first year of varsity competition makes it an even bigger challenge.

“It is, but it’s not impossible,” said coach Murphy. “They’ve just got to play together and help each other.”

The Pandas played good defense in a 39-25 win over St. Henry in their first-round game on Sunday. They held the Crusaders to one point in the third quarter to take a 31-18 lead and put the game away with a 6-1 run early in the fourth quarter.

Noelle Hubert, the only senior on Notre Dame’s roster, had just three points, 14 below her average, but her younger teammates compensated. Junior guard Rosemary Miller scored a season-high 11 points coming off the bench and sophomore starters Maya Lawrie and Sophia Gibson had seven points each.

“Usually in those moments, we lose,” Murphy said of Hubert going 1-of-13 from the field. “It’s getting to the point where our kids are growing up and starting to believe we’re a pretty good team.”

Cooper defeated Notre Dame, 56-35, in the first week of February. Murphy said it was a close game until the Jaguars pulled away in the second half. That’s something the Pandas can’t let happen again in Friday’s region semifinal game.

“Their defense is definitely hard, but if we pass and rebound and make shots I think we have a chance,” Miller said of the rematch.”

Cooper scored 35 points off 23 takeaways by its defense in the win over NewCath. In the first half, the Jaguars made 18 field goals while limiting the Thoroughbreds to just five and opened up a 46-13 lead.

“I know if we’re able to create some turnovers we have the personnel where we can go ahead and push it,” coach Holtman said. “We like getting those opportunities where we’re getting some easy baskets. That way we’re not having to play a lot of half-court offense.”

Conner junior forward Logan Palmer had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals in the first half. She finished with a game-high 19 points, hitting 8 of 11 field goals with three 3-pointers.

“Logan has really come on these last couple weeks,” Holthaus said. “The big thing with her is her confidence. She’s playing with a lot of confidence right now and doing a lot of things for us.”

Junior guard Liz Freihofer made the Jaguars’ first field goal to reach the 1,000-point mark in career scoring and ended up with 10. The team’s other double-figure scorer was senior Whitney Lind with 12 points.

COOPER 23 23 22 7 — 75

NEWCATH 7 6 7 3 — 23

COOPER (27-3): Lind 5 2 12, Palmer 8 0 19, Alexander 1 4 7, K. Freihofer 2 1 5, Liz Freihofer 4 2 10, Noel 3 0 6, Thompson 3 0 8, Brissey 2 0 6, Jones 1 0 2. Totals: 29 9 75.

NEWCATH (17-11): J. Brannen 4 0 9, Eaglin 4 4 12, Reckers 1 0 2. Totals: 9 4 23.

3-point goals: C — Palmer 3, Thompson 2, Brissey 2, Alexander. NC — Brannen.

NOTRE DAME 6 14 11 8 — 39

ST. HENRY 10 7 1 7 — 25

NOTRE DAME (19-10): Hubert 1 1 3, Gibson 2 3 7, Kirtley 1 0 2, Lawrie 1 4 7, Collins 2 2 6, Miller 5 0 11, Holtzapfel 1 0 3. Totals: 13 10 39.

ST. HENRY (18-13): Iloegbunam 1 1 3, Bollman 1 0 2, J. Knollman 3 0 9, Unkraut 3 3 9, Mason 1 0 2. Totals: 9 4 25.

3-point goals: ND — Lawrie, Miller, Holtzapfel. SH — Knollman 3.

Boys region basketball tournaments

9th REGION AT NKU TRUIST ARENA

Monday

Newport (25-6) vs. Beechwood (11-19), 6:30 p.m.

Lloyd (18-9) vs. Conner (19-8), 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Covington Catholic (26-4) vs. St. Henry (14-13), 6:30 p.m.

Cooper (16-12) vs. Highlands (23-9), 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Semifinal games, 2 and 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10th REGION AT MASON COUNTY H.S.

Wednesday

Mason County (27-5) vs. Nicholas County (11-21), 6 p.m.

Campbell County (21-11) vs. Paris (17-13), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

George Rogers Clark (24-5) vs. Augusta (18-13), 6 p.m.

Scott (14-18) vs. Harrison County (26-6), 7;45 p.m.

Monday, March 6

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8th REGION AT HENRY COUNTY H.S.

Wednesday

North Oldham (24-5) vs. Grant County (25-7), 6:30 p.m.

Owen County (24-8) vs. Woodford County (17-12), 8 p.m.

Thursday

Simon Kenton (21-10) vs. Oldham County (16-15), 6:30 p.m.

Gallatin County (13-17) vs. Collins (24-7), 8 p.m.

Monday, March 6

Semifinal games, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Girls region basketball tournaments

9th REGION AT NKU TRUIST ARENA

Friday

Cooper (37-3) vs. Notre Dame (19-10), 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross (26-7) vs. Ryle (23-8), 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10th REGION AT MASON COUNTY H.S.

Monday

Brossart (21-11) vs. St. Patrick (16-15), 6 p.m.

Pendleton County (21-7) vs. Montgomery County (20-12), 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

George Rogers Clark (23-7) vs. Nicholas County (15-15), 6 p.m.

Bracken County (19-13) vs. Scott (14-15), 7;45 p.m.

Friday

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT GALLATIN COUNTY H.S.

Monday

South Oldham (18-8) vs. Spencer County (24-8), 6:30 p.m.

Simon Kenton (16-14) vs. Owen County (20-10), 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Grant County (18-10) vs. Carroll County (14-18), 6 p.m.

Anderson County (26-6) vs. North Oldham (17-14), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.