CVG’s newest domestic low-fare airline, Breeze, offering get-off-the-couch prices for two destinations















Since the pandemic, studies have shown Americans are spending more time than ever on the couch, Breeze Airways, the newest domestic low-fare airline, with more than 120 nonstop routes, has just announced Cincinnati sale fares from $29* which should help to reverse that trend.

According to SWNS Digital, during the COVID-19 pandemic 7 in 10 Americans polled agreed that their couch had become their best friend. 61% of Americans used their couch as their primary place to conduct work emails, and 70% said their perfect night in involved spending time in the living room on the couch.

Getting off the couch is the inspiration for Breeze’s newest sale fare on two routes from Cincinnati to Charleston and San Francisco.

From CVG to:

• Charleston, SC starting from $29*

• San Francisco, CA starting from $109*

“Upwork predicts that 22% of the American workforce will be remote by 2025 and the couch is now a work station, not just a place to relax and unwind,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President.

“But remote work is just that – remote – so why not grab some really low fares, get off the couch and experience some amazing destinations.”

Guests on Breeze may choose from three price bundles that are offered as ‘Nice,’ ‘Nicer,’ and ‘Nicest’. Guests also have an ala carte option where they can choose a ‘Nice’ or ‘Nicer’ bundle and add a First Class seat as well. Breeze has ordered 80 brand new Airbus A220- 300 aircraft, with options for 40 more.

Seat pitch for a Standard Economy seat is 30 inches on the A220s and 31 inches on the E- 195s, while seat pitch for Extra Legroom is 32 inches on the A220s and between 34 and 39 inches on the E-195s, depending on the row selected. First Class seats feature 39 inches of seat pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width, and special features, such as a footrest, for added comfort. All seats on Breeze’s Airbus fleet are fitted with in-seat AC power and USB/C ports.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

*Promotion excludes travel from MSY, LAS, PBI, and VRB on Sundays or Mondays, and all travel from SRQ on Saturdays. Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased from January 31, 2023, through February 6 2023. Other restrictions apply.