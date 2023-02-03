CVG wraps 2022 with 21 percent increase in traffic; Breeze Airlines, British Airways to launch in 2023















The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) reached new heights in 2022 with 21% more travelers than 2021, historic new cargo records, and new cargo records. Below are a few highlights from 2022 as well as what’s in store this year.

Some air service highlights from 2022:

• Passenger traffic increased. The airport served 7.6 million travelers, ending the year with a 21% increase over 2021. • Air Canada resumed nonstop service to Toronto. • Delta resumed nonstop service to Paris. • Frontier resumed service to three destinations: Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, and Philadelphia. • CVG continued to have the lowest airfares in the region. • Cargo operations broke records 11 of the 12 months. ◦ At the end of 2022, cargo tonnage was up 17% over 2021

◦ 149% increase in cargo between 2015 and 2022

◦ Eclipsed 2 million tons of volume over the last 12 months

“We are in a remarkable time for CVG just coming off our milestone 75th anniversary and celebrating growth not only at the Terminal/Concourses, but all across our campus,” said Candace McGraw, CVG chief executive officer. “We’re serving leisure and business travelers again, making important investments in infrastructure, and leaning into partnerships that enhance the customer experience and boost workforce development and sustainability. I’m excited for the years ahead as we remain focused on our strategic objectives to elevate and redefine the role of the airport in this region.”

What’s ahead in 2023:

• February 8: Breeze Airways launches at CVG with nonstop service to San Francisco, CA, and Charleston, SC. • March 30: Breeze adds nonstop service to two more destinations: Providence, RI, and Orange County, CA. • June 5: British Airways launches at CVG with nonstop service to London. • Concessions updates include: ◦ Braxton Brewing Taproom and Wendy’s opening the first half of the year

◦ Cork ‘n Bottle building out a storefront in Concourse A

◦ The Local, Hop & Cask, and both Vino Volo locations being remodeled • Capital investments include: ◦ Improvements to the baggage handling system

◦ Replacement of many jet bridges

◦ Airfield rehabilitation

