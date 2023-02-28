CVG to receive $14 million from FAA to complete upgrades to 28 passenger boarding bridges















Kentucky Today

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will provide $16,000,000 through the Airport Terminal Program to fund terminal rehabilitation at two Kentucky airports – the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron as well as the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made the announcement Monday.

A total of $14 million will go toward the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to significantly upgrade 28 passenger boarding bridges in need of redesign and replacement. The remaining $2 million will fund upgrades to several passenger boarding bridges at the Blue Grass Airport.

These critical investments in Kentucky’s airports came through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which was signed into law in 2021. Kentucky’s airports will receive $40 million annually for five years through the Airport Infrastructure Grants program established in the IIJA.

“In our increasingly interconnected world, Kentucky’s economic development demands modern and efficient airports. I supported the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to ensure continued investment in our state’s robust infrastructure,” McConnell said. “I am confident today’s funding will help meet the needs of travel-bound Kentuckians and visitors alike while strengthening the backbone of the state’s transportation system.”

Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), said: “Senator McConnell was instrumental in passing this law and creating this program. I am grateful for Senator McConnell’s tireless support of and advocacy for CVG. With these funds, CVG will be able to accelerate the replacement of aging assets—passenger boarding bridges in Concourse B — which will greatly improve the customer experience at our airport.”

“Sen. McConnell is a longstanding champion of Blue Grass Airport and we are especially appreciative of his work to shepherd into law the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provided this critical funding,” said Blue Grass Airport President and CEO, Eric Frankl. “The two new passenger boarding bridges made possible with this federal investment will improve the customer experience of thousands of fliers every day who choose Blue Grass Airport for their business and leisure travel.”