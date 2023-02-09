CVG, Breeze celebrate the launch of the airline’s first nonstop route to Charleston; more coming















Breeze Airways, the newest, nicest domestic low-fare airline with more than 120 nonstop routes, started servicing Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) Wednesday with a nonstop route to Charleston and the airport’s only current nonstop route to San Francisco.

On March 30, Breeze will also begin servicing two other routes without nonstop competition from CVG – Santa Ana-Orange County, CA via John Wayne Airport (SNA) and Providence, RI via T.F. Green International Airport (PVD).

Fares on all of the routes start from $39* one-way, if purchased by February 20. Restrictions apply.

From Cincinnati, OH to:

• Charleston, SC starting from $39 on Wed and Sat for travel from 2/8-3/31

• San Francisco, CA starting from $59 on Wed and Sat for travel from 2/8-3/23

• Orange County-Santa Ana, CA starting from $109on Tues and Thurs for travel from 4/13-5/23

• Providence, RI starting from $99 for travel on Tues, Thurs, and Sun from 4/13-5/23

“With Breeze’s addition of new routes to San Francisco and Charleston, we are excited to be expanding the list of possible destinations for Guests in the community,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “More destinations are on the horizon as well, with two additional nonstop routes coming to CVG at the end of March, both without competition, and we hope Guests in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will enjoy Breeze’s flexibility and affordability.”

“Our strategy over the last several years has been to further diversify airline options for local travelers,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We welcome Breeze to the region and are excited for our community to experience their Seriously Nice™ flights to Charleston and San Francisco, as well as Providence and Orange County beginning next month. We look forward to working with Breeze and further growing their network here at CVG.”

Guests on Breeze may choose from three price bundles that are offered as ‘Nice’, ‘Nicer’, and ‘Nicest’. Guests also have an ala carte option where they can choose a ‘Nice’ or ‘Nicer’ bundle and add a First-Class seat as well. Breeze has ordered 80 brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with options for 40 more.

Seat pitch for a Standard Economy seat is 30 inches on the A220s and 31 inches on the E-195s, while seat pitch for Extra Legroom is 32 inches on the A220s and between 34 and 39 inches on the E-195s, depending on the row selected. First Class seats feature 39 inches of seat pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width, and special features including a footrest for added comfort, and in-seat AC power and USB/C ports.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.