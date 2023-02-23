Covington SWAT Team arrest suspect following an armed standoff; it started with domestic violence















The Covington Police SWAT Team executed arrest and search warrants on Idlewood Drive following a standoff with an armed, barricaded suspect. A Code Red was issued to residents in the area but has now been lifted, reported Lt. Justin Bradbury of Covington police.

Early Wednesday, officers were called to St. Elizabeth Covington for a report of an assault that occurred at a home in the 100 block of Idlewood Drive.

The victim identified 48-year-old Jamie Simpson of Taylor Mill as the assailant.

Officers were told that Simpson was likely still in the house as she was making the report.

Officers responded to Idlewood and observed Simpson fleeing into the residence.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home and the SWAT Team was dispatched.

Simpson eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. He is charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree (Domestic), Strangulation 1st Degree, Kidnapping, Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.