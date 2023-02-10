Covington School Board Chair Tom Haggard accepted into School Board Partners Fellowship















Covington Independent School Board Member Tom Haggard is one of 65 members nationwide accepted into the School Board Partners Fellowship for 2023.

Haggard was first elected to the Covington Board of Education in 2020 and is currently Chair of the Board. He is the first Kentuckian to ever be accepted into the competitive fellowship program.

The mission of School Board Partners is to support, connect, and re-elect diverse anti-racist school board members across the country to lead with courage, competence, and impact.

School Board Partners announced its newest cohort of fellows on January 20, who were chosen because each of the “elected school board members embodies the strong and courageous leadership traits required by these unprecedented and challenging times,” according to the announcement.

“I am thrilled and honored to be the first school board member from Kentucky to be accepted into the program,” said Tom Haggard. “I remain committed to excellent, engaged and equitable schools in Covington and believe this incredible learning experience will not only help me as an individual school board member but provide the tools necessary to propel our district forward.”

