Constance Alexander: Library’s expansion opens portals to new worlds, and a community’s well-being















In America, there are more public libraries than Starbucks or McDonald’s restaurants. In a world where the digital divide is alive and tick-tock-ticking, literacy is limping along. Libraries are truly democratic entities essential to community well-being.

Young families make a ritual of weekly library visits. The elderly find solace and social connections by keeping company with books. After school, a stop at the library is the equivalent of a milk and cookies session with friends.

When I was a teenager, the library was one of the only acceptable excuses for being out on a school night.

“Doing research,” we told our parents, but the real reason was not to hit the books as much as to check out the other kids who had told their parents they had term papers to write and sources to document.

Constance Alexander is a columnist, award-winning poet and playwright, and President of INTEXCommunications in Murray. She can be reached at constancealexander@twc.com. Or visit www.constancealexander.com.

Besides books, libraries house a treasure trove of information, including free internet access. For those who need to fill out official documents, conduct job searches, or delve into topics that open portals to new worlds, the library bridges the digital gap.

In many communities, the public library is the only place in town that can accommodate large group meetings. Age, income, race, religion and other human variables are not an issue. Civil discourse is valued. Civic engagement is encouraged. Literacy is empowered.

When I moved to Murray 33 years ago, my first official act was to register for a library card, a free ticket to all the wonders of the universe. From the beginning, the library felt too small for a community the size of Murray but, over time, valiant efforts by staff, dedicated volunteers, and the public provided programming to address public needs in spite of spatial constraints.

The move to expand the existing space of Murray-Calloway County Library started years ago, with input from all sides. Naysayers included those who insisted that libraries were obsolete because “everyone has a cell phone” and books were a thing of the past.

(FYI – At the University of North Dakota, a compilation of 33 high-quality studies testing students’ comprehension after they were randomly assigned to read on a screen or on paper showed that students of all ages – from elementary school to college — tend to absorb more when they are reading on paper rather than screens, especially when it comes to non-fiction material.)

Once ground was broken and construction began, the transformation of the old structure to the new was magical. Even in its semi-finished state, the Murray-Calloway County Public Library now stands prouder on Main Street. As construction nears completion, excitement is building. The staff is preparing for its official opening in the spring.

The other day a personal tour of the expanded facility, compliments of Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Linn, gave a clue to the inside of the new facility. Walking from what used to be the main floor of the library into the new addition was like moving from the old world to new horizons in a few steps.

What had been about 12,000 square feet of space is now 36,000. Storage and shelf space abound, with three check-out areas, plus a self-check-out. Ceilings are high and natural light spills in through many windows.

There are two sets of restrooms, all with baby changing stations, as well as a bathroom for families, and a nursing station.

The most impressive changes are those dedicated to young people. Children and young adults have their own enclaves that accommodate computers, a read-aloud space, a special bookcase for children’s books, and a contained play area. The color design appeals to and attracts exploration.

“It pops,” Mrs. Linn remarked.

During construction, staff was confronted with adjustments every day, sometimes every hour. They have been hauling books, moving furniture, keeping track of loose ends, stretching and bending all the while.

“We’ve been having Tylenol for dessert,” Linn quipped.

Asked how long the process has taken, she paused. “Was it August of 2021? I have to check,” she said, adding, “It has been a long road to a new library.”

Now that this leg of the journey is almost finished, Director Mignon Rutledge exclaimed that the library will be able to do more than ever before.

“I’m most excited and proud about the children’s area,” she said. “We’ve talked about it, planned for it. It just brings tears to my eyes. We picked out the floors, the counters, the paint colors, but seeing it…”

No words would suffice.

Mrs. Rutledge praised Adams Construction and architect Chris Cottongim, president of 5253 Design Group.

“They helped us see what would work well and what wouldn’t. Whenever we called,” she declared, “we got answers.”

“I can’t wait for us to open,” Rutledge said. “It’s great, and our community deserves this.”