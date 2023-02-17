Community Supported Agriculture Week Feb. 20-24 highlights direct-from-farm purchasing















The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has announced that Kentucky Proud, the official agricultural marketing brand of the state, will co-host Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Week February 20-24.

The long-standing CSA model of purchasing shares or subscriptions directly from local farms gained more popularity throughout the pandemic when supply chain issues created inconsistent availability on store shelves. Kentucky farms met the demand for consumers’ needs and increased affinity for fresh-from-the-farm food. Community-supported agriculture farms are an ideal model for consumers to connect to locally grown farm products. The event is set for Feb. 20-24.

“We continue to find beneficial ways to bring the bounty of local farms directly into homes throughout the commonwealth,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Thank you to all of our partners who helped organize this year’s Kentucky Proud CSA Week.”

For a fourth year in a row, Kentucky Proud is partnering with Edible Kentucky & Southern Indiana Magazine, the Food Connection at the University of Kentucky, the Kentucky Horticulture Council, and the Organic Association of Kentucky, to host an online promotion to connect consumers with CSA farm opportunities.

CSA shares typically consist of a box of vegetables and other farm products such as fruits, eggs, meats, herbs, and flowers. Consumers purchase a share and in return receive boxes, bags, or baskets from the farm’s harvest throughout the season. Shares vary in size, products, and length of subscription with many customizable options. More than 70 CSA farms will participate in this year’s Kentucky Proud CSA Week.

“CSA is a community-builder. Choosing locally grown and raised foods keeps communities healthy and strengthens the regional economy by supporting family farms. When CSA farmers use organic practices, they are improving soil health and water quality, while also growing healthy foods and contributing to a vibrant local food system,” said Brooke Gentile, Executive Director of the Organic Association of Kentucky.

“The Food Connection is thrilled to help promote KY Proud CSA Week to showcase the variety and abundance of CSA offerings in Kentucky,” said, Dr. Ashton Potter Wright, Executive Director of The Food Connection. “When consumers choose to participate in CSA, they are not only investing in nutritious food but also in the long-term viability and resiliency of our local food and farm economy.”

“The Kentucky Proud CSA Week highlights our state’s incredibly diversified farms while promoting the reasons that a CSA is mutually beneficial for customers and farmers alike,” said Bethany Prekopa Cox, Kentucky Horticulture Council’s Direct Marketing Program Manager. “We’re delighted to be a part of this event in a time where it’s more important than ever to support our farmers.”

“Participating in Community Supported Agriculture brings a variety of benefits: supporting Kentucky farmers and building a stronger local economy, the chance to enjoy locally grown food, and the opportunity to explore new recipes. Taste the difference by joining a CSA today,” said Ann Curtis, editor of Edible Kentucky & Southern Indiana Magazine.

To participate in Kentucky Proud CSA Week, visit the Facebook group.

Additional information as well as a listing of all Kentucky Proud CSA farms can be found at kyproud.com.

From Kentucky Department of Agriculure