Committee sends measure to Senate floor making all acts of ‘hazing’ resulting in injury, death a felony















The Senate Judiciary Committee approved a measure this week that would spell out criminal consequences for hazing, as supporters say the current wanton endangerment charge in Kentucky doesn’t adequately cover all acts of hazing, and it merits separate criminal status.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, told the panel, “Under Senate Bill 9, a person’s guilty of hazing in the first degree when he or she intentionally or wantonly engages in the act of hazing that results in the serious physical injury or death of a student.”

Under the proposed legislation, known as Lofton’s Law, first-degree hazing would be a Class D felony, punishable by 1-5 years in prison. Second-degree hazing, when people recklessly engage in the act of hazing, would be a Class A misdemeanor, with a penalty of up to one year in jail.

Family members of Lofton Hazelwood attended the committee meeting. Lofton passed away in 2021 after consuming alcohol at a University of Kentucky fraternity house, his mother, Tracey Hazelwood testified.

Hazelwood said her son was initially excited about joining the fraternity, but everything changed as pledges were asked to participate in questionable activities. On the night Lofton died, the fraternity brothers were supposed to go serenading, a common Greek activity. However, his mother said pledges were told it was a tradition to drink strong alcohol.

“My son’s blood alcohol was 0.354,” she said. “He drank so much that he couldn’t walk, and they took him up to a bedroom upstairs and left him by himself. And they all left to go serenading.”

Hazelwood told the panel it was nearly an hour later when a young man came into the house and found her son had passed away.

“Senate Bill 9 will send a message that Kentucky values students’ safety. And Senate Bill 9 will hold people accountable, especially those responsible for serious bodily harm or death, as in Lofton’s case,” she said.

Mills said current Kentucky law leaves enforcement to universities and colleges with the maximum penalty of expulsion. SB 9 seeks to add Kentucky to a list of 13 other states that boost hazing to criminal status.

“We believe that the elevation of hazing to a crime addresses head-on the seriousness of these actions,” he told the committee. “It lets students know that Kentucky values students’ safety. And any violations of their safety will be addressed.”

The bill now heads to the Senate floor.

